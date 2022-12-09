Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Celebrates Arrival Of Brightline To Boca

Learn more about the upcoming events here!

Dec. 09, 2022  

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Celebrates Arrival Of Brightline To Boca

Mary Csar, Executive Director of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), has announced that in celebration of the upcoming opening of the new Boca Raton Brightline Station the nonprofit organization will be offering two new special benefits for visitors:

FREE Fun Saturdays for Everyone

Starting on January 7 and on the first Saturday of every month in 2023, The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum will be offering FREE Fun Saturdays, waiving the regular admission fee ($12 adults, $8 students and seniors, free for members and children 4 years old and under) for all visitors from 10 am to 4 pm. Fun activities will include a Museum Hunt for kids with prizes. Whether people of all ages come in a car or on Brightline or by walking, this is the perfect no-cost opportunity to enjoy the museum's exciting and interactive exhibits that document the growth and development of Boca Raton from a small farming town to the sophisticated internationally known city it is today.

$2 Off Admission with a Brightline Ticket

As soon as the new Brightline Station opens, The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum will be offering a $2 discount off the regular admission to anyone with a Brightline ticket. "This is our way to celebrate both the arrival of Brightline to Boca Raton and to encourage riders to explore all of the wonders-cultural, culinary, and retail-in Downtown Boca," says Csar.

"We also hope people entering or exiting through Boca's new Brightline Station will enjoy the fascinating and informative wall panels conceived by Sue Gillis, Curator at the Boca Raton Historical Society," Csar adds.

As reported recently in the Sun-Sentinel, "the long-awaited Boca Raton Brightline station will open later this month, giving the speedy passenger train another stop in South Florida." Located just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city's public library, the new station is within easy walking-distance or a quick ride to The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432).


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


MOCA North Miami Announces An Open Call To South Florida Artists For Its 2023 “Art O Photo
MOCA North Miami Announces An Open Call To South Florida Artists For Its 2023 “Art On The Plaza” Series
The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami has announced an open call to South Florida-based artists to submit their work for MOCA's 2023 Art on the Plaza series.
Carbonell Awards Announces Expanded Team Of Judges For 2022-2023 Theater Season Photo
Carbonell Awards Announces Expanded Team Of Judges For 2022-2023 Theater Season
Gary Schweikhart, president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's most highly coveted recognition of theatrical and performance excellence, has announced the nonprofit organization's expanded team of judges for the 2022-2023 theater season, including seven new judges.
South Florida Symphony Orchestras 25th Anniversary Season Continues With A World Premiere Photo
South Florida Symphony Orchestra's 25th Anniversary Season Continues With A World Premiere And Great Opera Arias
South Florida Symphony Orchestra's (SFSO) 25th anniversary season continues to shine with Shostakovich's Symphony No. 9, the world premiere of Ocklawaha by composer-in-residence John Gottsch, and a selection of great opera arias from Puccini, Verdi, and Lara.
Palm Beach Symphony Releases First Recording For the Holidays Photo
Palm Beach Symphony Releases First Recording For the Holidays
Palm Beach Symphony announces the release of its first recording, “Sounds of the Season,” featuring holiday favorites from classical and popular music. The release is available to stream and purchase on all major platforms and is produced by multi-Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning producer Carlos Fernando Lopez. It is distributed by LandL Entertainment and Sony Latin America.

More Hot Stories For You


MOCA North Miami Announces An Open Call To South Florida Artists For Its 2023 “Art On The Plaza” SeriesMOCA North Miami Announces An Open Call To South Florida Artists For Its 2023 “Art On The Plaza” Series
December 8, 2022

The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami has announced an open call to South Florida-based artists to submit their work for MOCA's 2023 Art on the Plaza series.
Carbonell Awards Announces Expanded Team Of Judges For 2022-2023 Theater SeasonCarbonell Awards Announces Expanded Team Of Judges For 2022-2023 Theater Season
December 8, 2022

Gary Schweikhart, president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's most highly coveted recognition of theatrical and performance excellence, has announced the nonprofit organization's expanded team of judges for the 2022-2023 theater season, including seven new judges.
South Florida Symphony Orchestra's 25th Anniversary Season Continues With A World Premiere And Great Opera AriasSouth Florida Symphony Orchestra's 25th Anniversary Season Continues With A World Premiere And Great Opera Arias
December 7, 2022

South Florida Symphony Orchestra's (SFSO) 25th anniversary season continues to shine with Shostakovich's Symphony No. 9, the world premiere of Ocklawaha by composer-in-residence John Gottsch, and a selection of great opera arias from Puccini, Verdi, and Lara.
Palm Beach Symphony Releases First Recording For the HolidaysPalm Beach Symphony Releases First Recording For the Holidays
December 7, 2022

Palm Beach Symphony announces the release of its first recording, “Sounds of the Season,” featuring holiday favorites from classical and popular music. The release is available to stream and purchase on all major platforms and is produced by multi-Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning producer Carlos Fernando Lopez. It is distributed by LandL Entertainment and Sony Latin America.
Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents HELLO I AM KITTY By Joana ToroPompano Beach Cultural Center Presents HELLO I AM KITTY By Joana Toro
December 7, 2022

Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present a solo exhibition entitled Hello I Am Kitty by Joana Toro. This exhibition by the Colombian documentary photographer examines concepts of immigration, identity, and social issues. She captured these intriguing images while dressed in a Hello Kitty costume, posing with people in New York's Time Square.
share