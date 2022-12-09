The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Celebrates Arrival Of Brightline To Boca

Mary Csar, Executive Director of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), has announced that in celebration of the upcoming opening of the new Boca Raton Brightline Station the nonprofit organization will be offering two new special benefits for visitors:

FREE Fun Saturdays for Everyone

Starting on January 7 and on the first Saturday of every month in 2023, The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum will be offering FREE Fun Saturdays, waiving the regular admission fee ($12 adults, $8 students and seniors, free for members and children 4 years old and under) for all visitors from 10 am to 4 pm. Fun activities will include a Museum Hunt for kids with prizes. Whether people of all ages come in a car or on Brightline or by walking, this is the perfect no-cost opportunity to enjoy the museum's exciting and interactive exhibits that document the growth and development of Boca Raton from a small farming town to the sophisticated internationally known city it is today.

$2 Off Admission with a Brightline Ticket

As soon as the new Brightline Station opens, The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum will be offering a $2 discount off the regular admission to anyone with a Brightline ticket. "This is our way to celebrate both the arrival of Brightline to Boca Raton and to encourage riders to explore all of the wonders-cultural, culinary, and retail-in Downtown Boca," says Csar.

"We also hope people entering or exiting through Boca's new Brightline Station will enjoy the fascinating and informative wall panels conceived by Sue Gillis, Curator at the Boca Raton Historical Society," Csar adds.

As reported recently in the Sun-Sentinel, "the long-awaited Boca Raton Brightline station will open later this month, giving the speedy passenger train another stop in South Florida." Located just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city's public library, the new station is within easy walking-distance or a quick ride to The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432).