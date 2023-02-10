Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Rhythm Foundation and the Wolfsonian FIU Museum Present a North Beach Social Featuring PALO!

The event is on Thursday, February 16th.

Feb. 10, 2023  

The Rhythm Foundation and the Wolfsonian FIU Museum present Cuban funk band PALO! as the performers for this month's North Beach Social at the Miami Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach). North Beach Social is a free monthly concert presented at the Miami Beach Bandshell as part of the City of Miami Beach's Third Thursday Culture Crawl. The show begins at 8:00 PM; Doors at 6:30 PM. Attendance is free with RSVP here.

This month's social celebrates the Wolfsonian FIU Museum's 'Turn The Beat Around' exhibition with an evening of classic Cuban music and visuals. The Wolfsonian's exhibit, which explores cultural exchange and collaboration between Cuba and the U.S. from the 1930s to 1960s, runs through April 30th. The concert, presented free to the public and via live-stream, features PALO!, one of South Florida's most popular Cuban bands, playing a set of their signature funky, jazzy salsa.

PALO! 's performances highlight the group's extraordinary musicians, including vocals by charismatic Cuban singers Miriam Martinez, Julio Cesar Rodriguez Delet, and Dannah Santiago, who also plays flute. The scorching percussion of Dayron Gallardo (congas) and Otto Santana (timbales) punctuate the shows with Cuban fire. Latin Jazz saxophonist Aldo Salvent electrifies every song. Bandleader and founder Steve Roitstein fuses these elements with a foundation of edgy, unforgettable rhythms.

The Wolfsonian's programming partners include Miami Soundscapes and The Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab.




Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami To Host 2023 In-Person Summer Art Camp Programs Photo
Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami To Host 2023 In-Person Summer Art Camp Programs
Make lasting memories and art at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)! This summer, MOCA is offering a contemporary art experience with its summer art camps. Children ages 6-13 may join the museum for in-person camps including Studio Arts Camp and Dynamic Design Camp. Each session will offer a different theme to introduce students to a variety of contemporary art or design techniques.
Symphony of the Americas to Perform the Music of Copeland and Piazzolla, Conducted by Pabl Photo
Symphony of the Americas to Perform the Music of Copeland and Piazzolla, Conducted by Pablo Mielgo
Join Principal Conductor and Artistic Director Pablo Mielgo on Tuesday, February 21, 7:45 pm at the Amaturo Theater as Symphony of the Americas performs Aaron Copland's and Astor Piazzolla's music and sounds, which were defined by the portraits their music painted.
YMCA Of South Floridas Teen Broadway Presents True Stories Of Survivors Of Human Trafficki Photo
YMCA Of South Florida's Teen Broadway Presents True Stories Of Survivors Of Human Trafficking In ADAMMA – THE ENLIGHTENING
With an estimated 24.9 million victims globally at any given time, human traffickers are known to prey on both vulnerable minors and adults. Alarmingly, more than 57% of all juvenile prostitution arrests are youth of color from underserved communities. To date, Florida is ranked third with the highest human trafficking statistics behind Texas and California. 
Fort Lauderdales 2023 WOMEN TRAILBLAZERS: CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE - BROWARD COUNTY To Take Pla Photo
Fort Lauderdale's 2023 WOMEN TRAILBLAZERS: CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE - BROWARD COUNTY To Take Place On March 9
The countdown is on to History Fort Lauderdale and Galleria Fort Lauderdale's  “Women Trailblazers: Champions of Change - Broward County” presented by UKG preview reception set for 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. 

February 9, 2023

The Symphonia Adds Special Concert to its Season This MonthThe Symphonia Adds Special Concert to its Season This Month
February 9, 2023

South Florida's premier chamber orchestra has added a special performance to its 'Inspired Naturally' 2022-2023 Concert Season. On Monday, Feb. 27, The Symphonia will show the award-winning film, Terra Nostra, while simultaneously performing the film's powerful musical score LIVE.   
February 8, 2023

February 8, 2023

