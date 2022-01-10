The Kravis Center Celebrates Seven Years of Introducing Broadway to Area Students

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrated its seventh season of its Broadway Reach arts education program with student performances and student artwork.

Made possible in collaboration with a grant from the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation Arts & Culture Fund of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, the students' performances and art exhibition for 2021 focused on the Kravis Center's recent Kravis on Broadway show, "Come From Away." The grant allowed the Kravis Center to provide Broadway Reach sequential arts education and exposure to nearly 50 underserved children from neighborhood afterschool programs.

"Broadway Reach was developed for students enrolled in underserved schools to participate in an arts education program led by local teaching artists in connection with a Kravis on Broadway performance at no cost to them," said Tracy Butler, Director of Education at the Kravis Center.

"We are so happy to be able to celebrate and share musical theater and the arts in person again through the hundreds of education and community engagement events year-round that serve thousands of students of all ages."

This year, students from Spanish River High School, Riviera Beach Preparatory and Achievement Academy and U. B. Kinsey Elementary School of the Arts were enrolled in Broadway Reach. They gave a choral performance and a spoken word performance as well as created art based on the musical that was displayed in the Left Loge Gallery. The program focused on visual art, dance and voice through the lens of bravery and community, the two main themes present in the "Come From Away" musical.

For 10 weeks, students participated in workshops leading up to the musical. After the performance, the students participated in a post-show talk with members of the cast including Christine Toy Johnson, Julie Johnson and James Earl Jones II.

For more information on the Kravis Center or the Broadway Reach program, please visit the website at www.Kravis.org.