The Boynton Beach Art District's ART WALKS Return This Fall

Palm Beach County's favorite outdoor event, The Boynton Beach Art District Art Walks are back. Beginning on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 6-9 pm , Boynton Beach comes alive with music, art, crafts, open studios, and food!

The Boynton Beach Art District is the oldest established artist haven in Palm Beach and Broward County. BBAD has won numerous awards and been featured throughout the country for the magnificent murals created by local and national artists. You visit their website for more information. Reservations for the event can be made here. Vendor information can be found here