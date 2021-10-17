Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Boynton Beach Art District's ART WALKS Return This Fall

pixeltracker

After a year hiatus, the Palm Beach County staple returns this November.

Oct. 17, 2021  
The Boynton Beach Art District's ART WALKS Return This Fall

Palm Beach County's favorite outdoor event, The Boynton Beach Art District Art Walks are back. Beginning on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 6-9 pm , Boynton Beach comes alive with music, art, crafts, open studios, and food!

The Boynton Beach Art District is the oldest established artist haven in Palm Beach and Broward County. BBAD has won numerous awards and been featured throughout the country for the magnificent murals created by local and national artists. You visit their website for more information. Reservations for the event can be made here. Vendor information can be found here


Related Articles View More Miami Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez

From This Author Gigi Gervais