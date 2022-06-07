The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring Two World Premieres & More

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County has announced its lineup for the 11th season of THEATER UP CLOSE, created in collaboration with Zoetic Stage and City Theatre. This season's Theater Up Close series returns with five extraordinary productions, including two world premieres by Miami playwrights Michael McKeever and Vanessa Garcia, one Florida premiere and the regional premiere of Heidi Schreck's Pulitzer and Tony Award nominated hit Broadway play What the Constitution Means to Me.

"The Arsht Center was very proud to present the 10th Anniversary Theater Up Close series to supportive South Florida theater enthusiasts," said Liz Wallace, vice president of programming for the Arsht Center. "We welcome the community back for a strong, wide ranging, engaging and thought provoking 2022-2023 season."

"We at Zoetic Stage are enormously excited to be partnering with the Arsht Center for our 11th season! Our programming for the 2022-2023 season has been carefully curated, crafted with stories about personalized American experiences igniting a wanderlust filled with moments surrounding human connectivity and moving forward," said Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer.

"City Theatre is very glad to be included in the Arsht Center's Theatre Up Close Series for the opportunity it offers our company to bring audiences interesting full-length plays that we are excited to produce, such as the regional premiere of Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me. We expect it will resonate with South Florida audiences as powerfully as it did during its multi-award winning, sold-out run on Broadway," said City Theatre's Artistic Director Margaret M. Ledford

The lineup for the 2022-2023 THEATER UP CLOSE series includes the following:

Zoetic Stage and Adrienne Arsht Center present

MLIMA'S TALE - Florida Premiere!

By Lynn Nottage

Directed by Stuart Meltzer

October 13 - 30, 2022

Mlima is a magnificent African elephant trapped by the underground international ivory market. As he follows a trail littered by a history of greed, Mlima takes us on a journey through memory, fear, tradition and the penumbra between want and need. From Lynn Nottage, the two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Sweat and Ruined, Mlima's Tale is a captivating and haunting fable come to life.

City Theatre and Adrienne Arsht Center present

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Regional Premiere!

By Heidi Schreck

Directed by Margaret M. Ledford

December 1-18, 2022

Playwright Heidi Schreck's timely and galvanizing play became a sensation off-Broadway and then Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations, the Pulitzer Prize nomination, and countless other accolades. Hilariously hopeful, and achingly human, Heidi becomes her teenage self, earning college tuition by winning constitutional debate competitions across the United States. Every amendment leads to surprising storytelling as adult Heidi traces the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. Theatrical, personal, and boundary-breaking, Schreck's play breathes new life and understanding of the Constitution and imagines the impact of its evolution on the next generation of Americans.

Zoetic Stage and Adrienne Arsht Center present

AMERICAN RHAPSODY - World Premiere!

By Michael McKeever

Directed by Stuart Meltzer

January 12 - 29, 2023

Over the course of some 60 years - starting in 1969 and ending in 2032 - the Cabot family tries to keep up with the world as it evolves around them. Epic in scope yet intimate by nature, American Rhapsody weaves the lives of its main characters through the ever-changing landscape of the American zeitgeist as it speeds through the last half of the 20th century into the turbulence of today and well beyond: civil unrest, the feminist movement, the greed of the '80s, the horrors of 9/11, the 2008 financial crisis, same-sex marriage, the COVID-19 pandemic. As the family evolves into a new America, so does its cultural identity as members of other races and sexual orientations marry into and redefine what the family thought it was.

Zoetic Stage and Adrienne Arsht Center present

NEXT TO NORMAL

Music by Tom Kitt

Book & Lyrics by Brian Yorkey

Directed by Stuart Meltzer

March 16 - April 9, 2023

Next to Normal is a deeply moving rock musical that explores how one household copes with crisis and mental illness. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score, and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was also chosen as one of the year's 10 best shows by critics at publications across the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.

Dad's an architect. Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal. Their daughter and son are bright, wisecracking teens. They appear to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal, because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart.

Zoetic Stage and Adrienne Arsht Center present

#GRACED - World Premiere!

By Vanessa Garcia

Directed by Sarah Hughes

May 4 - 21, 2023

Catherine is searching for something authentic as she embarks on a "Lewis-and-Clark-esque" trip across America sponsored by Monteverde Moonshine with her new lover and colleague, Lewis. Along the way, they pick up a wayward nun named Rosalie who has just gone through deep loss, meet a queer homeschooled teenager named Blake and rummage through the layers of migration and gender inequity that make up America. As Catherine travels, she comes to more questions than answers about "the real America," her own identity and what authenticity even means anymore.