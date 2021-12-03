TOOTSIE is Coming to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts This January

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, is coming to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale for a limited two-week engagement from January 11 - 23, 2022.

Tickets for Tootsie are available at the Broward Center AutoNation Box Office, 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL. 33312, browardcenter.org or by calling 954.462.0222. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling 954.660.6307. Ticket prices start at $35.00*.

All guests age 2 and up must wear a suitable face covering while inside the theater. In addition, all guests age 12 and up must provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test or of full vaccination status. View the Guest Entry Policy at www.browardcenter.org/visit/guest-entry-policy for full details on the venue's COVID-19

protocols. For accessibility questions or assistance related to the COVID-19 policies, email boxoffice@browardcenter.org or call 954.462.0222.

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

The creative team for Tootsie includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team for Tootsie includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, associate costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone & Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius. make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising Music Supervisor Andrea Grody, Music Supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

Tootsie is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. The National Tour of Tootsie is produced and managed by TROIKA Entertainment.

For more information, visit www.tootsiemusical.com