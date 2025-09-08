THE SPITFIRE GRILL To Open Actors’ Playhouse 2025–2026 Season In Miami

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre will launch its 2025–2026 Season of Truth & Illusion with the 25th Anniversary Miami premiere of The Spitfire Grill, based on the 1996 film by Lee David Zlotoff with music/book by James Valcq and lyrics/book by Fred Alley. The award-winning musical will play October 8–November 2, 2025 in the newly dedicated Dr. Lawrence and Barbara Stein Center for the Performing Arts.

Directed by David Arisco, the production will star Emily Van Vliet Perea (Actors’ Playhouse debut) as Percy Talbott, with Jim Ballard (Caleb Thorpe), Kimberly Doreen Burns (Shelby Thorpe), Nate Promkul (Sheriff Joe Sutter), Heather Jane Rolff (Effy Krayneck), Laura Turnbull (Hannah Ferguson), and Tom Wahl (The Visitor). “The Spitfire Grill is full of heart, humor and music that will stay with you long after the curtain falls,” said Arisco. “We are thrilled to present the first professional production of this show in Miami.”

The creative team includes Nick Guerrero (music director), Brandon M. Newton (scenic design), Eric Nelson (lighting), Ellis Tillman (costumes), Reidar Sorensen (sound), Carlos Correa (technical direction & production management), Naomi Zapata (production stage manager) and Lilly Paez (assistant stage manager).

Ticketing Information

Tickets: $40–$100. Seniors receive 10% off weekday performances. $15 student rush (any performance, 15 minutes prior to curtain with ID). Group rates (10+) via (305) 444-9293 ext. 2.

Buy: (305) 444-9293 • ActorsPlayhouse.org • Box Office: 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134.

