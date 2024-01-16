THE SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN Comes to the Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Performances will run from March 13 through April 14.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

THE SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN Comes to the Pompano Beach Cultural Center

The Secret Comedy of Women, an immersive theatrical experience that rejoices in the challenges of being a woman, will open at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on March 13th and run through April 14th.

From boys to bras and pantyhose to menopause, this two-woman show explores the universal female experience through a rollicking spectacle of comedy, songs, dances, stories, and spontaneous moments of discovery that all women share.  

Inspired by authors Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein’s earnest and sweetly absurd writings in their girlhood diaries, The Secret Comedy of Women is a mix of sketch comedy, improvisation, audience participation, witty songs, and clever videos. The show reminds audiences of the very funny and very charming similarities between all women. “It’s really like a girlhood reunion,” says Klein. “Our show is something highly universal, made personal. It is definitely for women of all ages,” says Gehring. “However,” she adds, make no mistake, the men in our audiences love the show just as much!”

The Secret Comedy of Women actively engages its audience with its high spirited, good-natured style of humor. With reviewers calling the show “…truly brilliant.” (Denver Post) and “Laugh out loud comedy!” (Broadway World) it is no wonder that this “two hour celebration of bras, purses, showers, breastfeeding and menopause” (Pittsburgh Tribune) ran continuously for nearly two years at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and has played to over a quarter of a million women across North America.

Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein both began writing and performing comedy at an early age.  While young Barbara directed elaborate puppet shows in her secret fort thousands of miles away in Winnipeg, Canada, little Linda was producing extravagant backyard circuses in a tiny Colorado mountain town.  Neither could have foreseen how well these skills would blend together decades later when they wrote The Secret Comedy of Women.  Had they known each other all those years ago, The Secret Comedy of Women is exactly the type of show they would have created together and now as adults, it is exactly the kind of show in which they’ve always wanted to perform. Gehring and Klein have successful careers in the entertainment industry beyond comedy, and have rich expertise in the areas of training, writing, creative thinking, logistics, administration, marketing, and public relations.  

The Secret Comedy of Women will run from March 13 through April 14 at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center.  Tickets range from $45 to $65; group rates are also available.  Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by phone at 855-448-7469. (For group sales call 888-264-1788).  

 




