THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Will Return to Entr’Acte Theatrix This October

Entr’Acte Theatrix will present Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show from October 10–26 at The Cast Theatre in Lake Worth, FL. The cult classic musical will return for its fifth production with the company, directed by Carlo Rufino Sabusap. Tickets are on sale now.

A humorous tribute to science fiction, horror, comics, beach party films, and vintage rock ‘n’ roll, The Rocky Horror Show follows a newly engaged couple who stumble upon the strange home of Dr. Frank N. Furter, a scientist preparing to unveil his latest creation. The show, which inspired the legendary film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, has become a worldwide phenomenon celebrated for its outrageous energy and audience participation. Entr’Acte will once again offer “survival kits” for purchase to enhance the interactive experience.

This marks Entr’Acte Theatrix’s fifth staging of Rocky Horror, following successful productions in 2012, 2014, 2017, and 2019. “Our audiences love the show—and so does our cast,” says Entr’Acte founder and producer Vicki Halmos. “Their enthusiasm is boundless, and they are so excited to bring these characters to life again.”

Director Carlo Rufino Sabusap, who has appeared in each of the company’s Rocky Horror productions, added: “This show celebrates the idea of the outsider. We want the audience to have fun, but also to realize that joy comes from people of different backgrounds working together to create something great.”

The cast will feature Elijah Pestana as Brad Majors, Rose Foster as Janet Weiss, Trevohnn Garner as Frank N. Furter, Carly Graefe as Magenta, Amalia Phend as Columbia, Greg Halmos as Riff Raff, Ace Gilliam as Rocky, Matthew Mayer as Eddie, Cherry Rivera as the Usherette, David Taylor as Dr. Scott, and Jason Fisher as The Criminologist, along with Christia Santi, Sarah Romeo, Sarah Kenny, and Adler Monpremier.

The production team will include co-producer Greg Halmos, musical director Aaliyah Amoin, choreographer Sarah Kenny, lighting and tech by Elizabeth Southwell, and sound by Atlas Saavedra.

Ticket Information

The Rocky Horror Show will run for 12 performances only, from October 10–26, 2025 at The Cast Theatre, 7429 S. Military Trail, Lake Worth, FL 33463. Ticket prices are $50 (VIP/Premium), $35 (Standard), and $25 (Value Seating, limited view). Tickets are available at linktr.ee/entractetheatrix.

