THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Anniversary Tour And Jacob Collier Added To Kravis Center Lineup

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced two thrilling shows have been added to the October 2025 lineup. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. online and 12 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469.

First, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will return to the Kravis Center for its interactive 50th Anniversary Tour on October 11. Then, musical multi-hyphenate Jacob Collier will showcase his stratospheric artistry on October 16 in Dreyfoos Hall.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — 50th Anniversary Spectacular Tour:

Join the original Brad Majors, Barry Bostwick; the original Columbia, Nell Campbell; and the original Magenta, Patricia Quinn; for a screening of the original, unedited movie like you've never seen it before! The event also features a live shadow cast and audience participation, a memorabilia display with artifacts and an actual costume from the movie, a costume contest and more.

Barry Bostwick is a Golden Globe, Tony and Peabody Award-winning actor known for his dynamic career across stage and screen. His film credits include “The Incredibles 2,” “Grand Daddy Day Care,” “Bigger Fatter Liar,” “A Mermaid's Tale” and “Three Days in August.” His television appearances include “Will & Grace,” “Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce,” “Still the King,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” (Hallmark) and “Ellis Island: The Dream of America” for PBS's Great Performances. Bostwick originated the role of Danny Zuko in Broadway's “Grease,” earning his first Tony nomination, and won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for “The Robber Bridegroom.” He is perhaps best known for playing Brad Majors in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and Mayor Randall Winston in “Spin City.” He continues to appear in a wide range of TV shows, including “Cougar Town,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Supernatural,” “Psych,” “Phineas and Ferb” and “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”

Nell Campbell, also known as “Little Nell,” was born Laura Campbell in Sydney, Australia. After training in dance and drama, she moved to London and began performing on the streets, where she was discovered by director Jim Sharman. He cast her as Columbia in the original 1973 stage production of “The Rocky Horror Show,” which became an instant hit and led to her reprising the role in the 1975 film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Though initially overlooked, the film gained cult status through U.S. midnight screenings with audience participation. Nell went on to release music under A&M Records, opened the legendary NYC nightclub Nell's, and has worked as a journalist and actress across stage, television and film.

Patricia Quinn, Lady Stephens, is a Northern Irish actress and singer best known for playing Magenta in both the original stage production and the 1975 film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” She also appeared as Dr. Nation McKinley in “Shock Treatment,” the 1981 follow-up film. Born in Belfast, Quinn trained at the Drama Centre London and appeared in repertory theater, television and film. In “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”'s iconic opening, her lips appear in the title sequence singing “Science Fiction/Double Feature” (voiced by Richard O'Brien). She has made guest appearances at anniversary events and tribute performances worldwide, including a standout moment at the 40th Anniversary Tribute Concert in San Francisco.

Jacob Collier - The Djesse Solo Show:

Beloved by audiences, musicians and critics the world over, and heralded as one of the most groundbreaking artists of the 21st century, singer-songwriter, producer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist and world-builder JACOB COLLIER has taken the music industry by storm. With a depth and imaginatory infinity that is beyond question, Jacob plays, writes and communicates with a human warmth, openness and drastic inclusivity that melts hearts, explodes minds and inspires millions.

His radically joyous and genre-bridging discography has led to seven Grammy wins and 15 Grammy nominations, making him the first British artist in history to win at least one Grammy for each of his first 5 studio albums. His fearless approach to music has attracted a plethora of 100+ collaborators, including Coldplay, SZA, Shawn Mendes, John Mayer, Stormzy, Kirk Franklin, Tori Kelly, Anoushka Shankar, Quincy Jones, Oumou Sangaré, Hans Zimmer and Joni Mitchell.

Whether it's writing songs in keys that don't exist, breaking track-count limits in DAWs or bringing 100,000 people together in improvised song – Jacob continues to push the boundaries of what's creatively possible, with the mission of uniting and inspiring human beings across every continent of the world in a language beyond words. All the while, he is brewing up his next adventure. Whatever next? Only time will tell...

