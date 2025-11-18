THE NUTCRACKER and More Set for Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Holiday Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is ringing in the holiday season with a festive lineup of performances. From empowering conversations and timeless tributes to beloved ballet classics, audiences can enjoy a variety of live entertainment this December.

Dear FoundHer… On TourWith Sunny + Jenn comes to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Thursday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m. In the top .5% podcast and community for women 40+, is excited to bring their most popular guests, Peloton's Jenn Sherman and her BFF Pam Sunshine, aka Sunny + Jenn, to South Florida! Audiences will enjoy an evening filled with laughter, fun and inspiration as they discuss: how to navigate post 40 pivots. Covering everything from fashion, beauty, health, wellness, careers, parenting and yes, perimenopause/menopause. After a night surrounded by friends, guests will walk away feeling filled up and inspired. Sunny + Jenn are the two best friends audiences never knew they needed. Conversation to be moderated by Dear FoundHer… founder and host, Lindsay Pinchuk. VIP Tickets are available for this show which includes a pre-show meet-and-greet, photo opportunity with Sunny & Jenn, two drink vouchers and a Dear FoundHer gift bag upon departure. This show may contain adult language.

Showroom Internationale Productions presents “ELVIS: In Person” Starring Matt Stone and The TEC Band on Friday, December 5 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Stone is an internationally acclaimed performer, recognized by Graceland and Elvis Presley Estate. Known for performances that are the closest thing to the King in history, Stone brings an unseen level of authenticity and attention to detail to his craft, captivating audiences with flawless recreation of the King of Rock 'n' Roll in his prime. He's not an "Elvis impersonator," but an actor portraying the greatest entertainer of all time in a theatrical production. After seeing this electrifying spectacle, audiences will remember “Elvis the Icon” and forget the punchline. He has earned the approval of Elvis' friends and family, who have said and have even been heard on SiriusXM's Elvis Radio. Backed by a sensational all-star band, Stone mesmerizes fans into blue-suede bliss as they're hypnotized into thinking Elvis is Back in the building at the peak of his prowess.

Arts Ballet Theater of Florida's The Nutcracker will be celebrated during three different performances at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. The 28th anniversary performance of ABT's The Nutcracker will delight long-time fans as well as those experiencing it for the first time during The Nutcracker Gala on Thursday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m. Prepare to be swept away by the enchanting world of dancing snowflakes, waltzing flowers and the regal Sugar Plum Fairy, all brought to life through the exceptional artistry of our dancers and the visionary direction of Maestro Vladimir Issaev. This year's production will be a true highlight of the holiday season, honoring nearly three decades of tradition, excellence and community joy. All Arts Ballet Theater alumni and former dancers are invited to this anniversary celebration. To join please reach out to ABT who is delighted to reconnect. This performance also features a free 30-minute pre-show discussion for all patrons inside the theater. VIP tickets are available for this show, which includes preferred seating and one drink voucher per ticket.

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida's The Nutcracker also comes to life on Friday, December 12 at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 14 at 5 p.m.

A special sensory-inclusive performance will be on Sunday, December 14 at 11 a.m. The sensory-inclusive performance is a one-hour abridged version of the classic ballet that's designed to be welcoming and accessible for all, the performance offers a joyful and memorable introduction to ballet. The Broward Center's sensory-inclusive programming is made possible through the generous support of ABA Centers of Florida, The Batchelor Foundation, The Gore Family Memorial Foundation Trust, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, and The Taft Foundation with special thanks to UM-NSU CARD for their in-kind support.

Arts Ballet Theatre maintains a very strict late seating policy for all performances so please arrive early as latecomers will not be admitted until intermission.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More