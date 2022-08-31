Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Comes to The Lake Worth Playhouse

Performances run September 16 - 25, 2022.

Aug. 31, 2022  
LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE has announced the opening of The Lifespan of a Fact as part of the theatre's Black Box Series.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT opens Friday, September 16, 2022 and runs for two weekends through September 25, 2022. Tickets can be purchased by calling 561-586-6410 or by visiting www.lakeworthplayhouse.org.

Jim is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact-checker for a prominent but sinking New York magazine. John D'Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy-an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact-check D'Agata's essay, the two come head to head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT stars Russell Kerr (John D'Agata), Henri Wick (Jim Fingal), and Nancy Dickenson (Emily Penrose).





