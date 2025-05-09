THE BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL Begins In June At Broward Center: Slow Burn Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Slow Burn Theatre Company's 2024/2025 Season in the Amaturo Theater culminates with a summer production of the West End hit “The Bodyguard The Musical” Saturday June 7 – Sunday, June 22, including an open captioned performance on Sunday, June 15 at 2 p.m.

When former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Frank Farmer is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker, each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love.

Starring “American Idol” finalist Ta-Tynisa Wilson* as Rachel Marron, this breathtakingly romantic thriller that The Guardian hailed as a “music-forward, funny, fast-paced operation” and a “joyful take on Whitney Houston's greatest hits” features “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “One Moment in Time,” “Saving All My Love,” “Run to You,” “I Have Nothing,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” and one of the biggest-selling songs of all time, “I Will Always Love You.”

Originally produced in the West End by Michael Harrison and David Lan, “The Bodyguard The Musical” features a book by Alexander Dinelaris and is based on a screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan for the Warner Bros. film. It is produced with permission of Warner Bros. Theatre Venture, Inc.

In addition to Wilson, the principal cast includes Gabriell Salgado* (Frank Farmer), Lillie Eliza Thomas* (Nicki Marron), Timothy Davis (The Stalker) and Jaxon Compas (Fletcher).

They are joined by a talented ensemble comprised of Matthew Korinko*, Jerel T. Brown, Michael Materdomini, Eli Flynn, Paul Tuaty, Ethan Telfort, Zach “Zoo” Finkelstein, Amanda Lopez, Cat Pagano*, Mikayla Queeley, Daniella Santos, Kaareema Khouri*, Nayomi Braaf and Steven Ross Dybash.

Director Patrick Fitzwater leads a creative team featuring Nikolas Serrano (set design), Clifford Spulock Lighting, LLC (lighting), Rick Peña (costumes), Ryan Crout (music direction), Reynel Reynaldo (choreography), Jeffry George* and Jolie Rubinchik* (stage management), and Darius J. Manuel (production assistant).

Performance times vary with an open captioned performance on Sunday, June 15 at 2 p.m., in which spoken dialogue scrolls across a digital screen as the action takes place on stage. “The Bodyguard” is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW) www.theatricalrights.com.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and The Parker. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.

Comments