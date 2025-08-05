Stephen Christopher Anthony to Direct DEAR EVAN HANSEN Regional Premiere at Actors' Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After leading Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and across North America, Stephen Christopher Anthony is returning to Actors' Playhouse to direct the South Florida Regional Premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical that helped shape his professional journey. Dear Evan Hansen marks a major milestone in Anthony's theatrical career, bringing him back to his hometown.

Winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a Grammy Award-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a Tony Award-winning book by Steven Levenson.

Anthony's additional performance credits include The Book of Mormon on Broadway and the first national tour of Catch Me If You Can as Frank Abagnale Jr. Regionally, he has appeared in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Barry Mann), Legally Blonde (Emmett), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Joseph), Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus), Forever Plaid (Sparky), Hairspray (Link Larkin), and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Chip).