Spotlight: THE PILLOWMAN at Adrienne Arsht Center

By Martin McDonagh Directed by Stuart Meltzer After wildly successful productions of Frankenstein and Dracula, Zoetic Stage returns to the horror genre with The Pillowman, a haunting play by Martin McDonagh (writer-director of The Banshees of Inisherin, In Bruges and other films).

With echoes of Stoppard, Kafka and The Brothers Grimm, this modern classic centers on a writer in an unnamed totalitarian state who is being interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories and their similarities to a series of child murders. The result is an urgent work of theatrical bravura and an unflinching examination of the very nature and purpose of art. It’s a terrifyingly perfect way to celebrate the Halloween season.

Comments