Spotlight: THE PILLOWMAN at Adrienne Arsht Center

By: Oct. 25, 2024
By Martin McDonagh Directed by Stuart Meltzer After wildly successful productions of Frankenstein and Dracula, Zoetic Stage returns to the horror genre with The Pillowman, a haunting play by Martin McDonagh (writer-director of The Banshees of Inisherin, In Bruges and other films).

With echoes of Stoppard, Kafka and The Brothers Grimm, this modern classic centers on a writer in an unnamed totalitarian state who is being interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories and their similarities to a series of child murders. The result is an urgent work of theatrical bravura and an unflinching examination of the very nature and purpose of art. It’s a terrifyingly perfect way to celebrate the Halloween season.




