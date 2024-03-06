Spotlight: ROSIE REVERE, ENGINEER & FRIENDS at Miami Theater Center

Dive into Adventure with Rosie, Iggy, and Ada!
Ms. Greer's classroom includes three inquisitive out-of-the-box thinkers. Rosie Revere has big dreams. Iggy Peck has a relentless passion for architecture. And Ada Twist's curiosity can lead her to solve any problem.
Saturday, April 20 | 3pm Approximate Running Time: 60 Minutes Recommended Ages: 5 to 10 Genre: Musical Theatre Original
Credits: Book by Lauren Gunderson, Music by Bree Lowdermilk Lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, Based on the books Rosie Revere, Engineer; Iggy Peck, Architect; and Ada Twist, Scientist by Andrea Beaty with illustrations by David Roberts, Original Direction by Peter Flynn, Original Choreography by Marcos Santana, Scenic Design by Anne Mundell, Costume Design by Jen Caprio, Orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler, Original Music Direction by Dan Garmon.
Videos