Spanish Harlem Orchestra Comes to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will present the Spanish Harlem Orchestra on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. Led by Oscar Hernandez, this three-time GRAMMY-winning ensemble will perform New York-style salsa and Latin jazz, delivering a high-energy performance you won't want to miss. ï»¿

With their signature textured sound, vibrant energy, and impeccable musical precision, the Spanish Harlem Orchestra mesmerizes audiences from the first note to the last. Thirteen world-class musicians and vocalists come together to create an unforgettable musical experience, blending Latin rhythms with jazz virtuosity and paying homage to the rich history of Latin music.

Oscar Hernandez and his orchestra continue to raise the bar for excellence in the genre. Their most recent album, Swing Forever, features collaborations with jazz legends Chick Corea and Joe Lovano, further cementing their status as revered trailblazers in salsa and Latin jazz.

Spanish Harlem Orchestra is on a mission to maintain the spirited legacy of salsa dura, or hard salsa, attracting a new audience of fans who love all kinds of music. With their commitment to reinvention rooted in tradition, the Spanish Harlem Orchestra is on track to delight music lovers for generations to come.

