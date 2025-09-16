Soweto Gospel Choir Returns to The Moss Cultural Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will present Soweto Gospel Choir at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 20. A celebratory and culturally rich performance, the world-renowned, multi-GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning ensemble from South Africa will perform PEACE, a program filled with joyous song to delight the entire family.

PEACE features a vibrant mix of South African freedom songs, traditional spirituals, and beloved classics. The eclectic program also includes an array of tributes to musical icons, among them Aretha Franklin, Harry Belafonte, Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, and Leonard Cohen.

Soweto Gospel Choir formed in 2002 in celebration of African gospel music's inspirational spirit. Since then, the group has garnered worldwide acclaim for their rich harmonies, dynamic rhythms, and vibrant stage presence. Described by the San Francisco Classical Voice as a group that is “undeniably synchronized, appears unshakable, and simultaneously expresses universality and individuality,” Soweto Gospel Choir continues to impress and engage audiences around the globe.

Celebrated by Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu, Barack Obama, and Oprah Winfrey, the group specializes in music that transcends borders, reminding all of hope, peace, and faith's unifying power. The collective also lives the love that is expressed on stage. Soweto Gospel Choir is actively involved with philanthropic ambassador work and established its own AIDS orphans foundation, Nkosi's Haven Vukani, to raise money for underfunded organizations.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More