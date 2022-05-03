South Florida Symphony Orchestra Presents BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY BRUNCH & FASHION SHOW

Darlings...set out your Sunday finery and join South Florida Symphony Orchestra for a "Breakfast at Tiffany Brunch & Fashion Show" fundraiser at Bahia Mar (801 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) on May 22. From 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., enjoy music, a fashion show, exclusive shopping and bubbly on the waterfront with a special performance by Erika Norell as Holly Golightly who will rock the runway and open the show in drag-a-licious style.

"As we celebrate our successful 24th season series, we're thrilled to present our 'Breakfast at Tiffany' Sunday fun day of fine food and fashion to benefit the South Florida Symphony Orchestra," said Jacqueline Lorber, CEO and president of South Florida Symphony Orchestra. "We invite the community to join us on Fort Lauderdale's famous Intracoastal waterfront for a delightful afternoon of music, mimosas and shopping with our most glamorous hostess and drag performer, Erika Norell."

The program will begin at 11 a.m. with shopping and a Mimosa bar followed by a noon lunch and the fashion show.

South Florida Symphony Orchestra, recently named Broward Center for the Performing Arts' first Partner in the Arts for its affiliated $30 million renovated venue, The Parker, recently concluded its 2021-22 season in spectacular style on April 27. Next up will be its Summer Series Chamber Music Concerts beginning May 26.

The South Florida Symphony Orchestra's "Breakfast at Tiffany Brunch & Fashion Show" fundraiser is sponsored by Wonderland, Flora Ottimer, Hoffman's Chocolates, Olivier Salon & Spa, Plumme & Petal, Provacativo Champagne, ShaMoon, Tops & Bottoms Men's Boutique and Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming.

General tickets for are $150 each and $1,200 for a table of eight. VIP tickets are $225 each and $1,800 for a table of eight. The VIP experience includes front row seats on the runway, Champagne at the table, VIP gift and recognition as table sponsor (if table of 8 or 10 is purchased). Tickets are available to purchase by calling (954) 522-8445, by visiting https://bit.ly/SFSOBreakfastAtTiffanys2022 or by emailing info@southfloridasymphony.org.