South Florida Symphony Orchestra Opens 28th Season With Brahms, Saint-Saëns, Beethoven & Massenet

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO), led by Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso, will launch its 28th season, Juxtapositions, with a program of powerful and contrasting masterworks on Wednesday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale (707 NE 8th St.).

The evening includes Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No. 1, Massenet’s Méditation from Thaïs, and Brahms’ Symphony No. 1. The concert will feature a special return appearance by GRAMMY Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey. A pre-concert talk with Dr. Alan Mason will take place 30 minutes prior to the performance.

“Each of the works we are presenting beautifully expresses challenges we can all relate to – when struggle becomes triumph, and the perseverance it takes to get there,” said Maestra Alfonso. “It is with pure joy that we share these profound, defiant, and utterly sublime works – music that acknowledges hardship and suffering, yet at its core fills you with hope, love, and optimism.”

The program includes:

Beethoven – Egmont Overture: A dramatic work portraying the heroism of resistance in the face of tyranny.

Saint-Saëns – Cello Concerto No. 1: A virtuosic tour de force performed by Zuill Bailey.

Massenet – Méditation from Thaïs: A serene and lyrical interlude reimagined for cello.

Brahms – Symphony No. 1: A monumental journey from darkness to light, hailed as the composer’s triumph over self-doubt.

Bailey, who has performed with SFSO since its inaugural concert, won the 2017 GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Performance for his recording of Michael Daugherty’s Tales of Hemingway, a work co-commissioned by the orchestra. He is widely recognized as one of the world’s premier cellists, combining celebrated artistry with technical mastery.

This performance opens a season that will also feature works by Mozart, Mendelssohn, Sibelius, Rimsky-Korsakov, Dvořák, and contemporary composers including Nathalie Joachim and Carlos Simon.

TICKETS

Tickets begin at $35 (plus fees) and are available at southfloridasymphony.org, ParkerPlayhouse.com, by phone at (954) 462-0222 (press 1), or in person at the Broward Center AutoNation Box Office.

Season subscriptions are available for Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Key West concerts, offering savings of up to 20% off single-ticket prices. For subscription details, visit southfloridasymphony.org/2025-26-season or call (954) 522-8445.

