South Florida Cabaret Singers Will Host Open Mic Night in March

The South Florida Cabaret Singers will host another OPEN MIC NIGHT! The event is set for March 24, 2025. Love to sing? They have your microphone! Please join the South Florida Cabaret Singers at Café Centro in West Palm Beach, FL for a vibrant Open Mic Night!

Bring your music, your heart and share your voice and your song! While you are in the "spotlight" we will also want to know more about you and where we might catch you performing! So far, SFLCS hosted three other sold-out, successful Open Mic nights, with outstanding accompaniment by the brilliant Bobby Peaco, the genius "Dr. G" Gianni Bianchini, and on 3/24/25, direct from Chicago via Sarasota, Mark Burnell will play for our performers. Here are the details:

Date & Time: Monday, March 24, 2025, Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Open Mic from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m

Location: Cafe Centro, 2409 N. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach

Cost: No Cover Charge, thanks to Café Centro! Delicious food and beverages are available for purchase, and please tip the accompanist!

Two Actions to Take:

1. Sign up to Sing: email zievfl@gmail.com

Please bring sheet music in your key for a song no more than 3 1/2 minutes long, so all of our singers can have a turn in the spotlight.

2. Reserve your seat: Call Café Centro 561-514-4070

Bring friends, fans & fam' for all the fun and the feels!

