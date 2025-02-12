Siudy Flamenco Comes to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will welcome Siudy Garrido, one of the world's most exciting and innovative flamenco performers, for a performance on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 8 p.m. Known for her virtuosity, captivating footwork, and striking aesthetic, Garrido leads her company and their audience through a captivating journey of movement, fusing traditional flamenco with contemporary dance influences.

The Siudy Flamenco performance, titled Bailaora, Mis Pies Son Mi Voz, features music composed by Juan Parrilla, Manuel Fernandez, and Garrido, with additional music by Jose Luis de la Paz. Departing from the boundaries of traditional flamenco, this piece incorporates non-traditional instruments – including jazz guitar, piano, and drums – to deliver a fresh and contemporary vision of the art form. Audiences can expect an unforgettable evening of timeless dance theater, complete with vivid costumes and the passion that defines flamenco.

Garrido is celebrated for her collaborations with flamenco legends, like Farruquito, as well as her performances with Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. With Bailaora, she offers a unique narrative of artistic evolution, blending the traditional roots of flamenco with the creative freedom of the new world.

Siudy Garrido's Bailaora, Mis Pies Son Mi Voz is recommended for ages 13 and above. Ticket prices range from $30 to $95.

