SCOOBY-DOO! MANSION MAYHEM to Open at the Museum of Discovery and Science

“Come on, team, we've got a mystery to solve!” Join SCOOBY-DOO! and the gang to solve a gem of a mystery when the all-new SCOOBY-DOO! Mansion Mayhem opens on Friday, September 20 at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS). This immersive experience allows families to join the members of Mystery Inc. to analyze clues and put their problem-solving skills to the test. Young detectives and their families will work through the rooms of the mansion meeting different characters from the iconic TV show that has captivated fans for more than five decades. Unmask the jewel thief and discover secrets of the mansion through January 5, 2025.

“MODS is thrilled to welcome everyone's favorite crime-sleuthing canine and the gang just in time for spooky season,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “The mysteries of Scooby-Doo deliver laughter and thrills that make supernatural sleuthing enjoyable for fans of all ages. This curious exhibit encourages inquisitive minds to work together by employing STEAM-based critical thinking skills rooted in fun, popular culture.”

In the Hall of Portraits, meet Daphne—the brave fashionista of the gang. Comb through moving eye portraits to discover the villain's hidden control panel that creates spooky illusions. In the Villain's Tinkering Workshop, work alongside Fred, the group's calm and collected leader, to build a trap for the villain. Green glowing clues appear to help along the way! Shaggy and his lovable canine pal Scooby-Doo can be found in the kitchen of course, where families participate in the iconic ghost chase and create many more delicious memories. No mystery can be solved without the help of tech-savvy Velma in the library music room. Solve a musical puzzle on the organ and use the Clue Analyzer to get a visual of the villain.

Be sure to gather the family for a mesmerizing photo op with The Mystery Machine! The iconic vehicle, on loan from Warner Bros. Archives, was one of four that were initially made for the live-action movies SCOOBY-DOO (2002) and SCOOBY-DOO 2: MONSTERS UNLEASED (2004).

SCOOBY-DOO! Mansion Mayhem was produced by The Children's Museum of Indianapolis in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment. The Children's Museum is a nonprofit committed to creating extraordinary family learning experiences across the arts, sciences and humanities that have the power to transform the lives of children and families. It is locally presented by Florida Prepaid College Savings Plans and sponsored by Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

“For over five decades, SCOOBY-DOO! and the members of Mystery Inc. have demonstrated that through courage, teamwork and ingenuity, even the toughest mysteries can be solved,” said Caitlin Stella, CEO of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. “At Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, we take the same dedicated approach to family care. We are proud to be a longtime sponsor of MODS and its commitment to foster young minds and provide opportunities to learn and grow as a community.”

“We are proud to sponsor this exhibit and support the museum, offering families a great experience to learn and have fun,” said Kevin Thompson, Florida Prepaid's executive director. “This playful exhibit stimulates curiosity by identifying a challenge and offering-up various clues to arrive at a conclusion – a perfect STEM trial exercise for budding scientists, engineers, archaeologists and future forensic specialists. Florida Prepaid is dedicated to supporting their education and assisting families in saving for college.”

For more information about SCOOBY-DOO! Mansion Mayhem, visit mods.org/exhibit/scoobydoo.

