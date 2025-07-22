SALUTE TO VIENNA NEW YEAR’S CONCERT to Celebrate 30th Anniversary at Kravis Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced the return of the beloved Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert for its 2025–2026 season. The annual holiday favorite will take place on Wednesday, January 1, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10:00 a.m. online and 12:00 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469.

Now marking 30 years in North America, Salute to Vienna is a dazzling celebration inspired by Vienna’s world-famous Neujahrskonzert. With elegant costumes, stunning floral arrangements, and timeless melodies, this two-and-a-half-hour concert features a full symphony orchestra, European singers, ballet and ballroom dancers, and a charismatic conductor who brings both charm and humor to the podium.

This anniversary season also pays tribute to the 200th birthday of Johann Strauss Jr., the “Waltz King,” with a program featuring his most beloved works, including the Blue Danube Waltz, and a variety of overtures, arias, and duets from classic operettas.

Presented by Attila Glatz Concert Productions, Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert is the perfect way to ring in 2026 with romance, joy, and the musical spirit of Vienna’s golden age.

