Refraction DAO Announces Festival During Miami Art Week

Refraction, the leading music and art DAO, will bring the cross-section of culture and web3 to Miami Art Week for an expansive multi-day festival. From November 29-30th, Refraction Festival will transform Floradora, (formerly known as the Center for Subtropical Affairs) before enveloping the Frost Planetarium on December 1, with immersive experiences, web3 integration, and powerful live music from cutting-edge artists with the art week's first-ever event of its kind.

The sounds by Yaeji, Jimmy Edgar, Marie Davidson, Sel.6, Space Afrika, Debit, Doss, INVT and other major international acts will reverberate through the oasis from day to night. Over 60 visual artists including Alex Gibson, Andy Rolfes, Elna Frederick, Kika Nicolela, Laya Mathikshara, Mark Dorf, Raphaël Moreira Goncalves, Sara Ludy, Sky Goodman, Tarun Nayar, and Suren Seneviratne + hypereikon, will present specially-commissioned site-reactive works to be minted live during the festival.

Refraction is joining with Nike and Virgil Abloh collaborator Craig Barrow to envelope the Miami environments with changing light, art, and interactive experiences. The spaces will be woven together for exploration, with modular elements evolving over the course of the event.

Inside the Frost Planetarium at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, Miami-native and globally acclaimed electronic producer Danny Daze launches his long-awaited immersive visual experience. The album comes to life with a live performance, accompanied with bespoke imagery by Konx Om Pax projected inside the dome in 8K, merging the institutional with the underground.

Many of the participating artists are recipients of Refraction Season 03's Creative Grants programme, where artists are awarded across 3 funding tiers allocated across events, community programming, and commissions for the Refraction collection and editorial platform, totalling up to 100K $USDC. The projects chosen represent and live alongside the previous projects collected, performed and facilitated by the DAO. Refraction's members have made it their mission to transform new technologies into tangible and communal experiences, while also immersing those who are crypto-curious in its capabilities.

Showcasing blockchain's benefits, on-site web3 activations will be integrated into Refraction Festival for early adopters and newcomers alike. In addition, Refraction will be collaborating with electronic music mainstay Resident Advisor on their first ever NFT-backed ticketing and buy-in experience.

Through an ecosystem of venues, creators, independent labels, DAOs, and brands, Refraction has consistently reached broad audiences with new art and new ways of approaching live experiences for the web3 era. Previous major projects include: collabing with Zero Space in NYC to transform a 50,000-square foot-warehouse into an immersive art, music, and connective experience for NFT.NYC; multi-million-impression community-building campaigns for user-led social network Lens and crypto education platform Rabbithole; and the sold out ISLANDS NFT collab between Nicolas Sassoon and Yu Su. With over 15 international events, eight-thousand RSVPs, twenty-five hundred NFTs minted, and collaborations with over 700 artists, Refraction has proven itself at an unstoppable force in global events. Past partners include MUTEK (Montreal x Global), Nyege Nyege (Kampala), Public Records (NYC), Standard Time (Toronto), Sao Paulo Digital Arts (São Paulo), MUSE0 (web3), FWB (web3), Rhizome, Rainbow Disco Club, Contact (Tokyo), SAFE x Jezebel (Miami), Panke (Berlin), and Space 289 (London).

"Refraction's audience bridges those fully immersed in web3 to those newly curious, but what they have in common is seeking new cultural experiences. As a collective of artists, musicians, as well as programmers, event producers, and technicians, we're excited to be showcasing our unique position at Miami Art Week's biggest web3-backed event yet. Visitors will have the chance not only to see art and party to great music, they'll get to see a vision for inclusive, accessible web3 we all can benefit from by sharing real space together," says Malcolm Levy, Founder.

With the merger of culture, curiosity, art and music Refraction Festival brings a new global community to Miami Art Basel, through inclusive, accessible, and tangible web3 experiences.