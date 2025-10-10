Rafael Ramírez Brings Flamenco Tribute CRÓNICA DE UN SUCESO to Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Esteemed flamenco dancer Rafael Ramírez will bring his latest work, Crónica de un suceso (Chronicle of a Time That Was), to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on November 1 and 2, 2025.

Presented in partnership with FUNDarte, Miami-Dade County Auditorium’s Away From Home Series, and the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, the performance pays tribute to the legendary flamenco dancer and film icon Antonio Gades on the 20th anniversary of his passing.

Far from a traditional biographical work, Crónica de un suceso uses key moments from Gades’s life as inspiration to explore his essence, innovation, and enduring impact. Blending classic flamenco with contemporary and avant-garde expression, Ramírez offers a bold and emotional journey that connects Gades’s legacy to the present.

The 75-minute performance, presented without intermission, features live music by Francis Martín, Rosa Linero, Fabiola Santiago, and Cristóbal Sánchez.

Rafael Ramírez, born in Estepona (Málaga) in 1993, is one of Spain’s most acclaimed emerging flamenco artists. His accolades include the 2021 “Desplante Masculino” International Award at the Cante de las Minas Festival and the 2023 Breakthrough Artist Award at the Jerez Festival.

Crónica de un suceso is part of FUNDarte’s FL.Flamencos series, which showcases Spain’s most distinguished and daring flamenco performers, from traditional to cutting-edge forms.

Financial and administrative support for this event is provided by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, Miami-Dade County Auditorium’s Away From Home Series, Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, MiamiArtZine, WLRN, Culture Shock, Artburst, and Pamela Restaurant.

