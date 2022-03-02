RAIN - A Tribute To The Beatles Comes to The Kravis Center This Week

This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event. Experience the worlds' most iconic band and come celebrate The Best of Abbey Road Live with RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES. In addition to the updated sets that include state of the art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, RAIN will bring the "Abbey Road" album and the "Rooftop Concert" to life with the launch of the 2022 Tour.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that's as infectious as it is transporting. Let RAIN take you back with all of the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites! This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends!

Like The Beatles, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right!

RAIN A Tribute to the Beatles is sponsored by M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust. Showtime is Thursday, March 3 at 8 pm at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Tickets start at $20 and are available at the Official Kravis Center website Kravis.org or by calling the Box Office at 561.832.7469.