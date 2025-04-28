Plays Of Wilton to Present Outdoor THE SOUND OF MUSIC With Audience on Swivel Chairs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plays Of Wilton will present a month long run of The Sound of Music — free and open to the public - Wednesday, May 7th – Monday, June 9th at Richardson Park. It's being presented with a bold theatrical twist - all audience members will be seated in 360-degree swivel chairs, allowing them to follow the action as it unfolds across multiple areas of the park around them. This immersive setup is a one-of-a-kind theatrical event creating a unique, engaging experience that redefines what outdoor immersive theater can be. Tickets are now available at: www.powinthepark.com - There is a 100-ticket limit per performance, so registration is required (limit 4 tickets per person).

The Sound of Music tells the heartwarming story of Maria, a spirited young postulant in 1930s Austria who struggles to conform to the rules of Nonnberg Abbey. Sent to be the governess for the seven children of the widowed Captain Georg von Trapp, Maria brings music, joy, and love back into a house ruled by strict discipline. As Maria wins over the children—and eventually the Captain—romance blossoms. But as the Nazi threat looms over Austria, the von Trapp family must summon the courage to flee their homeland, using their unity and music as strength.

The production was chosen not only for its sweeping score and enduring story, but for its timeless theme of unity, resilience, family, and standing up to injustice.



The cast features Abbey Alder as Maria, Noah Peacock as Capt. von Trapp, Irma Gloria as Mother Abbess, Michael Small as Max, Camille Schiavano as Elsa Desir Dumerjuste as Rolf, Betty Ann Hun Strain as Frau Schmidt, Don Bearden as Franz, Nicole Hulett as Liesl, Kaden Pesaturo as Friedrich, McKayla Pesaturo as Luisa, Jackson Goddard as Kurt, Lily Rose Shytle as Brigitta, Haily Dalton as Marta, Emily Brievyte as Gretl, Allie Woodside as Sister Margaretta, Kallie Courakos as Sister Bertha, Leslie Kandel as Sister Sophia and Hans Foy as Herr Zeller.



Ronnie Larsen is the Director, Norman Extract is the Executive Producer, Jack Stein is the Producer, Harry Redlichis the Assistant Director/Casting Director, David Taustine is the Music Director, Tim Bowman is the Costume Designer, Isabella Shellbeck is the Dance Coordinator, Edgar Moldonado is the Props Manager, Leslie Erin is the Stage Manager, Scott Jordan is the Volunteer Coordinator, Public Relations is by Steven Some and Daniel DeMello, Jeff Walters is the Theater Manager, Joe Guidetti is the Associate Producer, Caryn Horwitz is the General Manager.

At a time when almost everything is getting more expensive “POW! in the Park” is proud to eliminate the cost barrier for audiences completely, offering free Broadway caliber performances to the public. Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets, food, and their sense of wonder—then take a spin and let the music carry them. Ride share is encouraged due to limited parking.



