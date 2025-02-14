Photos: I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Opens at The Willow Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released from Off-Glades Theatre Company's production of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, which will open tomorrow, February 14th at the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park. The show will run through February 23rd.

The show has a timelessness that consistently appeals to audiences of all ages. With book and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Joe DiPietro (Memphis, The Toxic Avenger, Nice Work if You Can Get It, Over the River and Through the Woods), and music by Jimmy Roberts (The Thing About Men), I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is presented in the form of a series of vignettes that mark life’s progress - all connected by the central theme of love and relationships. From single life to dating to marriage, from children to in-laws to the bitter end, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change explores the whole cycle with humor, emotion and insight.

The production, directed by Jodie Langel, stars Bruno Faria, Hannah Hayley, Alex Martinez, and Nicole Roach.

The Music Director for I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is Richard Kaydas who will accompany violinist Luiba Ohrimenco at each performance.

