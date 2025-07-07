 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Broward Center Ghost Light Society Gathers at SHUCKED

The reception, presented by UKG, preceded a performance of the Broadway hit musical Shucked in the Au-Rene Theater.

By: Jul. 07, 2025
Photos: Broward Center Ghost Light Society Gathers at SHUCKED Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Members and guests of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts young professionals’ group, the Ghost Light Society (GLS), celebrated the close of the Broadway season at the Broward Center with a pre-show cocktail reception in the Nicklaus Children’s Health System Intermezzo Lounge. Check out photos of the event.

The reception, presented by UKG, preceded a performance of the Broadway hit musical Shucked in the Au-Rene Theater.

The festive reception is among the many exclusive benefits enjoyed by GLS members. Throughout the year, members have access to pre-sale tickets, priority seating and more at the Broward Center and The Parker. Funds raised through the Ghost Light Society, including memberships and donations, benefit the Broward Center’s award-winning arts-in-education programs. To date, this next-generation group of philanthropists and arts supporters has raised more than $1.5 million to help enrich, inspire and transform the lives of students throughout South Florida.

For more information on GLS, visit GhostLightSociety.org, call 954.468.2681 or email ghostlight@browardcenter.org.

Photo Credit: Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Photos: Broward Center Ghost Light Society Gathers at SHUCKED Image
Kathleen Davenport, Peter Gallagher, Umberto Veltri, Christian Feneck, Andy Cobble, Chris Kuonen, Joy Jasinski, Walker Stevens

Photos: Broward Center Ghost Light Society Gathers at SHUCKED Image
Caitlin Pacchioli, Lauren Mantuo

Photos: Broward Center Ghost Light Society Gathers at SHUCKED Image
Jason B. Blank, Jessica Blank, Christi Lyn Rice, Peter Neirouz

Photos: Broward Center Ghost Light Society Gathers at SHUCKED Image
Ashley Alam, Sean Zamora

Photos: Broward Center Ghost Light Society Gathers at SHUCKED Image
Jay Auerbach, Khila Khani

Photos: Broward Center Ghost Light Society Gathers at SHUCKED Image
Ian Lubetkin, Jessica Baranski

Photos: Broward Center Ghost Light Society Gathers at SHUCKED Image
Thomas Klein, Jane Klein

Photos: Broward Center Ghost Light Society Gathers at SHUCKED Image
Hani Demetrious, Sarah Demetrious

Photos: Broward Center Ghost Light Society Gathers at SHUCKED Image
Jaimeson Glennen, Louisa Kerma


Don't Miss a Miami Metro News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos