Photos: Broward Center Ghost Light Society Gathers at SHUCKED

Members and guests of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts young professionals’ group, the Ghost Light Society (GLS), celebrated the close of the Broadway season at the Broward Center with a pre-show cocktail reception in the Nicklaus Children’s Health System Intermezzo Lounge. Check out photos of the event.

The reception, presented by UKG, preceded a performance of the Broadway hit musical Shucked in the Au-Rene Theater.

The festive reception is among the many exclusive benefits enjoyed by GLS members. Throughout the year, members have access to pre-sale tickets, priority seating and more at the Broward Center and The Parker. Funds raised through the Ghost Light Society, including memberships and donations, benefit the Broward Center’s award-winning arts-in-education programs. To date, this next-generation group of philanthropists and arts supporters has raised more than $1.5 million to help enrich, inspire and transform the lives of students throughout South Florida.

For more information on GLS, visit GhostLightSociety.org, call 954.468.2681 or email ghostlight@browardcenter.org.

Photo Credit: Broward Center for the Performing Arts



Kathleen Davenport, Peter Gallagher, Umberto Veltri, Christian Feneck, Andy Cobble, Chris Kuonen, Joy Jasinski, Walker Stevens



Caitlin Pacchioli, Lauren Mantuo



Jason B. Blank, Jessica Blank, Christi Lyn Rice, Peter Neirouz



Ashley Alam, Sean Zamora



Jay Auerbach, Khila Khani



Ian Lubetkin, Jessica Baranski



Thomas Klein, Jane Klein



Hani Demetrious, Sarah Demetrious



Jaimeson Glennen, Louisa Kerma