Photos: Boca Raton Historical Society Hosts GOLDEN JUBILEE

This evening of dining, dancing, and audience-pleasing suprises was held on October 26, 2022, at The Addison in Boca Raton.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Olivia Hollaus, Board Chair of the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), joined with Mary Csar, Executive Director of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, to welcome 300 friends and supporters to the nonprofit organization's 50th anniversary Golden Jubilee. This evening of dining, dancing, and audience-pleasing suprises was held on October 26, 2022, at The Addison in Boca Raton.

Check out photos below!

The Boca Raton Historical Society was founded in 1972 as a private, nonprofit organization headquartered in Historic Town Hall, built in 1927 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places-now the home of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum.

"The GOLDEN JUBILEE was not just a fundraiser for the Boca Raton Historical Society, but a once in a lifetime celebration to commemorate a milestone in our community and its rich history through the decades," said Hollaus, Founder and Creative Director of Protect My Shoes, a brand focused on creating stylish, sustainable, and effective shoe care products, and a Style Contributor at Boca Magazine.

"This was a truly memorable-maybe even historical-event that featured decade-inspired passed hors d'oeuvres, live action food stations, a full open bar; dancing to live entertainment, and even decade-inspired activations such as a cigar lounge, whiskey bar, game lounge, and more," added Zoe Lanham, event Co-Chair and Vice President of The Addison.

GOLDEN JUBILEE sponsors included The Addison, Republic National Distributing Company, Premier Estate Properties/MJ Real Estate, VetteXperts, Holly Meehan, Phyllis Robinson, the Robinson Family, Berman Law Firm, Boca Magazine, Alman & Katz Dentistry, AW Concierge, Cristino Chocolates, Cristino Fine Jewelry, CP Group & BRiC, Salt N Spirits, Protect My Shoes, Celebrity Entertainment, Munoz Photography, The Seagate Hotel & Spa, Kapow!, Casa de Montecristo, Cristina Karas, Michelle Lawson Photography, Valentin Creative, artNEST, Jar of Stars, Custom DJ Services, JR Productions, Silverball Pinball Museum, THOS Fashion School, among others.

Olivia Hollaus and Zoe Lanham

Dick Schmidt

Denise Alman, Terry Fedele, Lauri Saunders, Athena Gounis, and more

Mayor Bob Weinroth and more

Dr. Ryan and Bethany Alman, Elena and Andrew Pateris

Russ and Leann Berman, Lynn-Marie Whitefall, Anthony Crupi

Al and Joni Goldberg

Dr. Diana Wright and Charles Graves

Robert Winess, Phyllis Robinson, Hinda and Arnold Bramnick

Olivia Hallous and Mayor Scott Singer

Laurie Saunders, Zoe Lanham, Jerry Ligouri, Maria Ligouri, Selena Ligouri, Chris Ligouri

Rob Sadowsky, Sean Hayden, Roxana Garciga, Julia Johnston, Dr. Steven Mednick

Gloria and Shaheer Hosh, Janet Williams



