Photos: Boca Raton Historical Society Hosts GOLDEN JUBILEE

Olivia Hollaus, Board Chair of the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), joined with Mary Csar, Executive Director of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, to welcome 300 friends and supporters to the nonprofit organization's 50th anniversary Golden Jubilee. This evening of dining, dancing, and audience-pleasing suprises was held on October 26, 2022, at The Addison in Boca Raton.

Check out photos below!

The Boca Raton Historical Society was founded in 1972 as a private, nonprofit organization headquartered in Historic Town Hall, built in 1927 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places-now the home of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum.

"The GOLDEN JUBILEE was not just a fundraiser for the Boca Raton Historical Society, but a once in a lifetime celebration to commemorate a milestone in our community and its rich history through the decades," said Hollaus, Founder and Creative Director of Protect My Shoes, a brand focused on creating stylish, sustainable, and effective shoe care products, and a Style Contributor at Boca Magazine.

"This was a truly memorable-maybe even historical-event that featured decade-inspired passed hors d'oeuvres, live action food stations, a full open bar; dancing to live entertainment, and even decade-inspired activations such as a cigar lounge, whiskey bar, game lounge, and more," added Zoe Lanham, event Co-Chair and Vice President of The Addison.

