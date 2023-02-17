Photos: ARTS GARAGE In Delray Beach Welcomes 115 Guests To 12th Annual Gala GOOD VIBES

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today announced that 115 friends, supporters and fans of diverse art and culture programming attended the nonprofit organization's 12th Annual Gala, GOOD VIBES, on February 11.

Arts Garage's most important fundraiser each year, the Gala included live music by Belladiva, an electrifying ensemble of accomplished singers, dancers, and musicians, plus silent and live auctions with items to excite and entice, complimentary cocktails, and a delicious three-course dinner by Chez Gourmet.

"Covering a wide variety of music including Pop, R&B, Disco, Rock, Country, and Jazz, Belladiva really engaged the crowd and created an unforgettable celebration," promises Waldo. "While performing with their world class live band, their stage show was filled with audience-wowing vocals, cutting edge choreography, great costume changes, and a high energy performance that offered unequalled authenticity as well as tons of fun."

"Best of all, funds raised on that fun night will benefit Arts Garage's diverse events, education programs, and emerging artists programs," she adds.

Arts Garage delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and South Florida. "Connecting our community to the world through the Arts"-this vision drives all decision-making at Arts Garage, which brings local, emerging artists and established global performers into the local multi-cultural community (students and adults, locals and tourists, people of all ages, income levels, backgrounds) who share a love of the arts.

Diversity is a hallmark of Arts Garage, which provides multicultural programming that promotes inclusion in the arts. #DiscoverDiversity isn't just a tagline-it is the cornerstone of our outreach programs, staffing, and marketing. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.