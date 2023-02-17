Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: ARTS GARAGE In Delray Beach Welcomes 115 Guests To 12th Annual Gala GOOD VIBES

115 friends, supporters and fans of diverse art and culture programming attended the nonprofit organization’s 12th Annual Gala.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today announced that 115 friends, supporters and fans of diverse art and culture programming attended the nonprofit organization's 12th Annual Gala, GOOD VIBES, on February 11.

Arts Garage's most important fundraiser each year, the Gala included live music by Belladiva, an electrifying ensemble of accomplished singers, dancers, and musicians, plus silent and live auctions with items to excite and entice, complimentary cocktails, and a delicious three-course dinner by Chez Gourmet.

"Covering a wide variety of music including Pop, R&B, Disco, Rock, Country, and Jazz, Belladiva really engaged the crowd and created an unforgettable celebration," promises Waldo. "While performing with their world class live band, their stage show was filled with audience-wowing vocals, cutting edge choreography, great costume changes, and a high energy performance that offered unequalled authenticity as well as tons of fun."

"Best of all, funds raised on that fun night will benefit Arts Garage's diverse events, education programs, and emerging artists programs," she adds.

Arts Garage delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and South Florida. "Connecting our community to the world through the Arts"-this vision drives all decision-making at Arts Garage, which brings local, emerging artists and established global performers into the local multi-cultural community (students and adults, locals and tourists, people of all ages, income levels, backgrounds) who share a love of the arts.

Diversity is a hallmark of Arts Garage, which provides multicultural programming that promotes inclusion in the arts. #DiscoverDiversity isn't just a tagline-it is the cornerstone of our outreach programs, staffing, and marketing. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.

Photo Credit 2-7: Studio B2

Photos: ARTS GARAGE In Delray Beach Welcomes 115 Guests To 12th Annual Gala GOOD VIBES
Amy and Michael Capone

Photos: ARTS GARAGE In Delray Beach Welcomes 115 Guests To 12th Annual Gala GOOD VIBES
Melissa Perlman, Mark Burns

Photos: ARTS GARAGE In Delray Beach Welcomes 115 Guests To 12th Annual Gala GOOD VIBES
Marjorie Waldo, Harvey Kimmel

Photos: ARTS GARAGE In Delray Beach Welcomes 115 Guests To 12th Annual Gala GOOD VIBES
Robin and Stephen Greene

Photos: ARTS GARAGE In Delray Beach Welcomes 115 Guests To 12th Annual Gala GOOD VIBES
Rosa Torres- Tumazos, Tim Lefebre, Margie Walden, Cosette and Al Gutierrez

Photos: ARTS GARAGE In Delray Beach Welcomes 115 Guests To 12th Annual Gala GOOD VIBES



Feature: Newly Renamed Studio at Mizner Park Reinvigorates Under New Management Photo
Feature: Newly Renamed Studio at Mizner Park Reinvigorates Under New Management
The Studio at Mizner Park has undergone a series of changes to bring multi-generational arts programming to Downtown Boca.
NEXT TO NORMAL to Play Arsht Center Beginning in March Photo
NEXT TO NORMAL to Play Arsht Center Beginning in March
Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County are proud to present the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning NEXT TO NORMAL, a deeply moving musical about the effects of mental illness on a suburban family. The musical features an all-local cast and will run in the Arsht Center's intimate Carnival Studio Theater from March 16-April 9, 2023.
Pompano Beach Cultural Center to Present WOMAN TO WOMAN: A NIGHT OF LAUGHTER, LOVE, AND CE Photo
Pompano Beach Cultural Center to Present WOMAN TO WOMAN: A NIGHT OF LAUGHTER, LOVE, AND CELEBRATION
Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present for Woman to Woman: A Night of Laughter, Love, and Celebration, an evening of hilarity, community, and good vibes on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7pm. Closing out Women's History Month is an outstanding all-female line-up hosted by comedian Fefe (Felicia Frazier), originally from Pompano Beach, and co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show, The Soul Funny Radio Show.
J.P. Soars Brings The Blues To The March Edition Of Old Town Untapped Photo
J.P. Soars Brings The Blues To The March Edition Of Old Town Untapped
Join in at Old Town Untapped on March 3, 2023 for a whirlwind of fun! Award-winning, internationally renowned bluesman J.P. Soars will be bringing the heat to the outdoor stage, while Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA) featured artist in residence, Gerard Pastor, showcases his life-like pencil art.

More Hot Stories For You


NEXT TO NORMAL to Play Arsht Center Beginning in MarchNEXT TO NORMAL to Play Arsht Center Beginning in March
February 17, 2023

Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County are proud to present the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning NEXT TO NORMAL, a deeply moving musical about the effects of mental illness on a suburban family. The musical features an all-local cast and will run in the Arsht Center's intimate Carnival Studio Theater from March 16-April 9, 2023.
Pompano Beach Cultural Center to Present WOMAN TO WOMAN: A NIGHT OF LAUGHTER, LOVE, AND CELEBRATIONPompano Beach Cultural Center to Present WOMAN TO WOMAN: A NIGHT OF LAUGHTER, LOVE, AND CELEBRATION
February 17, 2023

Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present for Woman to Woman: A Night of Laughter, Love, and Celebration, an evening of hilarity, community, and good vibes on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7pm. Closing out Women's History Month is an outstanding all-female line-up hosted by comedian Fefe (Felicia Frazier), originally from Pompano Beach, and co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show, The Soul Funny Radio Show.
J.P. Soars Brings The Blues To The March Edition Of Old Town UntappedJ.P. Soars Brings The Blues To The March Edition Of Old Town Untapped
February 16, 2023

Join in at Old Town Untapped on March 3, 2023 for a whirlwind of fun! Award-winning, internationally renowned bluesman J.P. Soars will be bringing the heat to the outdoor stage, while Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA) featured artist in residence, Gerard Pastor, showcases his life-like pencil art.
Creative Team Behind THE FIX Reunite For SEE JANE RUN at Helmerich TheaterCreative Team Behind THE FIX Reunite For SEE JANE RUN at Helmerich Theater
February 15, 2023

For the first time since it premiered at London's Donmar Warehouse in 1997, two members of the original creative team behind the cult-favorite musical The Fix have reunited for a show in Key West, Florida.
Photos: ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Tour to Launch TomorrowPhotos: ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Tour to Launch Tomorrow
February 14, 2023

Get a first look at All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new play by multiple-Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes, launching its tour on February 15 in Delray Beach!
share