Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Tour to Launch Tomorrow

The play presents an intimate portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a true American original.

Feb. 14, 2023 Â 

All Things Equal - The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new play by multiple-Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes, is launching its tour tomorrow, February 15 at Delray Beach Playhouse.

Check out photos below!

Over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, the play presents an intimate portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a true American original.

"In creating this play about her richly-lived life and hard-fought struggles, I came to ever more deeply marvel at her strength, tenacity, sly wit, and compassion," commented Rupert Homes, playwright of All Things Equal. "Our play also reveals the love song that ran through her remarkable life and shares the music that was her giddy delight. All Things Equal offers each theatre-goer the chance to better know this woman, her yearning for equality, and her love for this nation's precious institutions: Ruth ... Justice ... and the American way," continued Holmes.

Holmes invites the audience into the intimacy of RGB's life and her many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school ... being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer ... fighting for women's rights in the nineteen-seventies before condescending all-male courts ... and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court.

An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges ... an RBG who is not only "notorious" but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world. Holmes brilliantly captures RBG's compelling life leaving no wonder why she became a cross-generational role model inspiring tens of millions of Americans and a world-wide following.




Kravis Center Holds First LUNCH & LEARN Of The 30th Anniversary Season Photo
Kravis Center Holds First LUNCH & LEARN Of The 30th Anniversary Season
Guests spent the afternoon indulging in the secret lives of Queen Elizabeth's mother-in-law, Princess Alice of Battenberg, and Queen Elizabeth's only sibling, the once second-in-line to the throne, Princess Margaret, as lecturer and historian Richard RenÃ© Silvin shared 'Cinderellas in Reverse: Princess Alice & Princess Margaret and Misbehavior.' More than 400 people attended the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' first ArtSmart Lunch & Learn of the 30th Anniversary season on January 23, in the Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion.
Morselife Presents The Inaugural DONALD M. EPHRAIM PALM BEACH FILM FESTIVAL Photo
Morselife Presents The Inaugural DONALD M. EPHRAIM PALM BEACH FILM FESTIVAL
The inaugural Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival presented by MorseLife kicked off last Thursday, January 26, at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach with the U.S. premiere of the comedy, 'Two Tickets to Greece,' in French with subtitles.
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Congratulates Speak Creative For Winning Graphic Des Photo
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Congratulates Speak Creative For Winning Graphic Design USA Awards
Mary Csar, executive director of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), has congratulated Tennessee-based Speak Creative for winning eight Graphic Design USA Awards for website design, including one for the museum's website
Julie James to Deliver Grand Finale to 2023 Aventura Broadway Concert Series Photo
Julie James to Deliver Grand Finale to 2023 Aventura Broadway Concert Series
The 2023 Aventura Broadway Concert Series presented by the City of Aventura will culminate with Julie James on Sunday, February 19 at 7 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


Kravis Center Holds First LUNCH & LEARN Of The 30th Anniversary SeasonKravis Center Holds First LUNCH & LEARN Of The 30th Anniversary Season
February 13, 2023

Guests spent the afternoon indulging in the secret lives of Queen Elizabeth's mother-in-law, Princess Alice of Battenberg, and Queen Elizabeth's only sibling, the once second-in-line to the throne, Princess Margaret, as lecturer and historian Richard RenÃ© Silvin shared 'Cinderellas in Reverse: Princess Alice & Princess Margaret and Misbehavior.' More than 400 people attended the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' first ArtSmart Lunch & Learn of the 30th Anniversary season on January 23, in the Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion.
Morselife Presents The Inaugural DONALD M. EPHRAIM PALM BEACH FILM FESTIVALMorselife Presents The Inaugural DONALD M. EPHRAIM PALM BEACH FILM FESTIVAL
February 13, 2023

The inaugural Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival presented by MorseLife kicked off last Thursday, January 26, at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach with the U.S. premiere of the comedy, 'Two Tickets to Greece,' in French with subtitles.
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Congratulates Speak Creative For Winning Graphic Design USA AwardsThe Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Congratulates Speak Creative For Winning Graphic Design USA Awards
February 13, 2023

Mary Csar, executive director of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), has congratulated Tennessee-based Speak Creative for winning eight Graphic Design USA Awards for website design, including one for the museum's website
Julie James to Deliver Grand Finale to 2023 Aventura Broadway Concert SeriesJulie James to Deliver Grand Finale to 2023 Aventura Broadway Concert Series
February 10, 2023

The 2023 Aventura Broadway Concert Series presented by the City of Aventura will culminate with Julie James on Sunday, February 19 at 7 p.m.
HAMILTON, THE CHER SHOW, And More Announced For Broadway In Miami 2023 SeasonHAMILTON, THE CHER SHOW, And More Announced For Broadway In Miami 2023 Season
February 10, 2023

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade CountyÂ and Broadway Across America haveÂ announced the 2023-2024 Broadway in Miami season in the Ziff Ballet Opera House with a five-show subscription package that includes two South Florida premieres, one Miami premiere and the highly anticipated return of two blockbuster musicals.
share