Photos: ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Tour to Launch Tomorrow

All Things Equal - The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new play by multiple-Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes, is launching its tour tomorrow, February 15 at Delray Beach Playhouse.

Over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, the play presents an intimate portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a true American original.

"In creating this play about her richly-lived life and hard-fought struggles, I came to ever more deeply marvel at her strength, tenacity, sly wit, and compassion," commented Rupert Homes, playwright of All Things Equal. "Our play also reveals the love song that ran through her remarkable life and shares the music that was her giddy delight. All Things Equal offers each theatre-goer the chance to better know this woman, her yearning for equality, and her love for this nation's precious institutions: Ruth ... Justice ... and the American way," continued Holmes.

Holmes invites the audience into the intimacy of RGB's life and her many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school ... being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer ... fighting for women's rights in the nineteen-seventies before condescending all-male courts ... and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court.

An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges ... an RBG who is not only "notorious" but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world. Holmes brilliantly captures RBG's compelling life leaving no wonder why she became a cross-generational role model inspiring tens of millions of Americans and a world-wide following.