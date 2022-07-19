Philanthropy And Fashion Made For An Elegant Evening At FAB's BLACK & WHITE: A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM

Arts and philanthropic supporters enjoyed a multicultural evening of fine art, entertainment, wine and decadent dessert creations during Funding Arts Broward's (FAB) fifth annual "Black & White: A Night At The Museum" special event on April 25 at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale.

The non-profit organization, committed to preserving and cultivating the arts in Broward County, hosted more than 100 top arts advocates who were treated to musical performances by Dillard High School Center for the Arts students. Immediately following, Bonnie Clearwater, director and chief curator of NSU Art Museum, led them on a private tour of Lux et Veritas, presented by S. Donald Sussman and sponsored by Funding Arts Broward. The exhibit highlights a transformative period in contemporary art that focused on a generation of artists of color who attended Yale School of Art for graduate studies between 2000 and 2010.

The exhibition's title alludes to Yale University's motto, "Lux et Veritas," which translates from Latin to "Light and Truth." In the context of this exhibition, the title references how these artists thought with critical complexity about their work and their movement through institutional structures. Featured artists include Mike Cloud, william cordova, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Abigail DeVille, Torkwase Dyson, John Espinosa, Luis Gispert, Rashawn Griffin, Leslie Hewitt, Loren Holland, Titus Kaphar, Jamerry Kim, Eric N. Mack, Wardell Milan, Wangechi Mutu, Mamiko Otsubo, Ronny Qevedo, Mickalene Thomas, Anna Tsouhlarakis, Shoshanna Weinberger and Kehinde Wiley. The exhibit is on display through January 8, 2023.

"Black & White: A Night At The Museum" is one of several FAB Fun events that showcase the variety of innovative arts programming in Broward County. FAB gives members exclusive yearly access to signature events and behind-the-scenes looks at arts and culture grantee exhibits and performances. FAB will announce its upcoming programs and special events schedule in September.

To learn more about FAB and how to join, please call (954) 353-7673, visit fundingartsbroward.org.

