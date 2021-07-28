PUPPY PALS - THE COMEDIC STUNT DOG SHOW Bounds Into Boca Raton & Delray Beach In September!

Boca Raton and Delray Beach are 'going to the dogs'! Puppy Pals, the comedic Stunt Dog Show, will bound onto the stage at the Mizner Park Cultural Center on September 25th, and at the Delray Beach Playhouse on September 26th. Both performances will take place at 1 pm.

Filled with surprises and laugh-out-loud canine comedy, Puppy Pals is a show suitable for all audiences - adults, children, and dog lovers! The performing pooches - most of them rescued and adopted by the show's creator Wesley Williams - execute challenging and comical tricks in an atmosphere of controlled chaos. Veterans of both America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent, these 'from shelter to showbiz' Puppy Pals perform challenging stunts, including jumping rope, climbing ladders... and back flips!

The Tri County Animal Rescue (https://tricountyanimalrescue.com ) will be holding a fundraiser in conjunction with the Puppy Pals performance at the Mizner Park venue.

Puppy Pals founder Wesley Williams has had a love of animals his entire life, and has combined his comedic skills, creativity, and deep devotion to his furry friends to bring his lifelong dream of forming an animal act into reality.

The Puppy Pals will perform at the Mizner Park Cultural Center in Boca Raton on September 25th at 1 pm, and the Delray Beach Playhouse on September 26th at 1 pm. Tickets for both performances are $35/$25 depending on seating and can be purchased online at https://miznerparkculturalcenter.com and https://delraybeachplayhouse.com.