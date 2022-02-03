Norton Museum In West Palm Beach To Showcase Private Collections Featuring Work By Picasso, Rembrandt, and More

The Norton Museum of Art announces four major exhibitions drawing on the depth of its community of art collectors.

Key artists on view in these exhibitions include Louise Bourgeois, Albrecht Dürer, Theaster Gates, Alberto Giacometti, Childe Hassam, Candida Höfer, Jasper Johns, Anselm Kiefer, Barbara Kruger, Sherrie Levine, Glenn Ligon, Agnes Martin, Mario Merz, Yoshitomo Nara, Piet Mondrian, Georgia O'Keeffe, Pablo Picasso, Rembrandt, Mark Rothko, Edward Ruscha, Cy Twombly and Andrew Wyeth.

The exhibitions are:

From Hassam to Wyeth: Gifts from Doris and Shouky Shaheen (through May 1), showcasing major oil and watercolors from American artists in the late 19th to mid-20th centuries that were gifted to the Norton in 2020.

The Howard and Judie Ganek Collection (February 5 - September 25, 2022), featuring a selection of paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and photo- based contemporary works from a promised gift to the Norton that has transformed its holdings of contemporary art.

Dürer, Rembrandt and Picasso: Three Masters of the Print (March 13 - September 11, 2022), featuring approximately thirty works on paper by Dürer, Rembrandt, and Picasso from a private collection promised to the Norton.

A Remarkable Gathering: The Fisher Landau Family Collection (March 13 - September 11, 2022), a temporary exhibition featuring paintings and sculptures by many of the most celebrated artists of the late-20th century on loan to the Norton.

Together, the four exhibitions illustrate the vibrancy of the area's arts community and the strong ties the Norton has established with local collectors.

"Exhibitions drawn from private collections not only provide our visitors with the opportunity to see exceptional works of art, but they also provide insight into the minds and personalities of the collectors," said Ghislain d'Humières, Director and CEO of the Norton Museum of Art. "These four exhibitions, spanning different eras and genres of art, demonstrate the depth and breadth of collections in our region. Through the generosity of these collectors, we've been able to expand the Norton's collections of American, Contemporary, Photography, and European art, making these works accessible to the entire community."

Since its founding in 1941 by Ralph and Elizabeth Norton with their own personal collection, the Norton Museum of Art has continued to be supported and bolstered by collectors and members of the Palm Beach community. Through the generosity of local collectors, the Norton collection has grown, making it the most comprehensive and distinguished in the region. In addition to collection gifts, the Norton has also organized many special exhibitions drawn from private collections, notably American Art Posters from the Leonard A. Lauder Collection (2020); Going Public: Florida Collectors Celebrate the Norton (2019), showcasing rarely seen work from local private collections and To Jane, Love Andy: Warhol's First Superstar (2014), featuring art and ephemera from the personal collection of Jane Holzer, The Triumph of Love: Beth Rudin DeWoody Collects (2015) and Still/Moving: Photographs and Video Art from the DeWoody Collection (2016).

The exhibitions at the Norton this winter and spring reveal the diverse perspectives and extraordinary depth of the collections among the local community:

From Hassam to Wyeth: Gifts from Doris and Shouky Shaheen



December 10 - May 1, 2022

This exhibition celebrates Doris and Shouky Shaheen's recent gift of 12 American oils and watercolors to the Norton Museum of Art. Ranging in style from impressionism to realism, the works demonstrate how American painters continued to depict the nation's distinctive and evolving landscape from the late 19th into the 20th centuries. In addition to Childe Hassam and Andrew Wyeth, artists represented include William Glackens, Jane Peterson, Edward Henry Potthast, John Henry Twachtman, Guy Wiggins, and Wyeth's son, Jamie.

The Howard and Judie Ganek Collection

February 5 - September 25, 2022

In spring 2018, the Norton Museum of Art received a promised gift of contemporary art from Howard and Judie Ganek. The gift, comprised of more than over 100 paintings, sculptures, ceramics, photography and mixed media works collected over the course of four decades. Together, the collection will contribute to the Norton's holdings in a manner comparable to the principal gift from Museum founders Ralph and Elizabeth Norton. Represented artists include Matthew Barney, Gilbert & George, Anselm Kiefer, Candida Höfer, Theaster Gates, Barbara Kruger, Donald Judd, and Richard Prince, among others. The Ganeks engaged with provocative artists and art that is not easily understood to form a dynamic collection. This exhibition marks the second installation of their promised gift, which debuted in 2019 alongside the Norton's Foster + Partners-designed transformation.

Dürer, Rembrandt and Picasso: Three Masters of the Print



March 13 - September 11, 2022

This exhibition, contains approximately thirty works from a Palm Beach private collection promised to the Norton that have been selected for their historical importance and outstanding quality, featuring three artists exploring the print techniques of their time. German painter Albrecht Dürer brought both the woodcut and the engraving to a level of achievement that has never been equaled. In a similar fashion, Rembrandt transformed etching, with its superior responsiveness to the artist's hand, into a powerful expressive medium that effectively displaced engraving as the preferred technique for the printing of images. Finally, the printed work of Picasso demonstrates both traditional and modern techniques like etching, aquatint, lithography, and linocut in ways that reflect both the changing autobiographical nature of his work and his restless experimentation with new means of expression. Visitors will have the rare opportunity to see exceptional examples spanning the history of printmaking and observe the way in which three of the greatest Western artists brought their transformative skill to bear on the printed image.

A Remarkable Gathering: The Fisher Landau Family Collection

March 13 - September 11, 2022

A Remarkable Gathering: The Fisher Landau Family Collection comprises artworks by many of the most influential artists of the late-20th century and accounts for some of the finest examples of their work, on loan to the Norton for the first time in nearly a decade. This show marks the first time since the original Whitney exhibition that the collection has been shown cohesively outside of New York. The depth of this distinguished collection traces many of the concepts and themes that have preoccupied modern and contemporary artists for decades.

An international grouping of influential masters, the collection includes the work of key modernists such as Pablo Picasso, Alberto Giacometti, Georgia O'Keeffe, and Piet Mondrian, as well as Pop art icons and its outliers Robert Indiana, Jasper Johns, Andy Warhol, Edward Ruscha and Richard Prince. Further, the collection's adventurous spirit is revealed in the early representations of complex artistic movements such as minimalism and conceptual art, as seen through the works of Willem de Kooning, Glenn Ligon, Agnes Martin, and Cy Twombly, Mark Rothko, Louis Bourgeois, among many others. Collectively, the exhibition gathers an excellent and diverse collection of art and its critical ideas, revealing the unique taste and perspective of a prolific collector and long-time supporter of the Norton.

In accordance with recommendations by the CDC, the Museum is maintaining limited capacity and requiring visitors to wear masks, have their temperatures taken upon arrival, and reserve advanced, timed tickets. Guests aged 12 and older must show either proof of a negative COVID-19 professionally administered PCR test taken within 72 hours; or a negative COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test conducted within 24 hours; OR voluntarily show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (together with a valid photo ID for ages 18+). For full details on the Museum's health and safety protocols, please visit Norton.org/visit.