Nashville Symphony Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez Appears on BETWEEN TWO PALMS at The Studios Of Key West

Enrico Lopez-Yañez, the Nashville-based producer, composer, arranger and Principal Pops Conductor of the Nashville Symphony Orchestra will be "BETWEEN TWO PALMS" at The Studios of Key West on Wednesday, April 27th from 6-7PM.

He appears in conversation with Executive Producer and Artistic Associate Stephen Kitsakos about his work bringing both classical and popular orchestral music to audiences of all ages in innovative and inventive ways. Lopez-Yañez's repertoire includes classical masterworks as well as Broadway, pop, jazz and the full orchestral canon of such film composers as John Williams.

His work as a conductor has him collaborating with such pop vocal luminaries as Patti LaBelle, Trisha Yearwood, Megan Hilty, Richard Marx, Toby Keith, Wu-Tang Clan, Leslie Odom Jr., Stewart Copeland of The Police, Ben Folds and Kenny G as well as guest appearances with the National Symphony Orchestra, the Dallas Symphony, San Francisco Symphony, San Diego Symphony, the Detroit Symphony, Rochester Philharmonic and Utah Symphony. He is also the Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Symphonica Productions which re-envisions the orchestral concert experience to enhance entertainment and engagement for audiences. Through animated storytelling and diverse themes at the forefront of popular culture, it creates an inviting and immersive environment for concertgoers to interact with symphonic music. His energy, resourcefulness and versatility have made him one of the nation's leading conductors of popular music and becoming increasingly known for his unique style of audience engagement.

More information on this and upcoming conversations can be found at https://tskw.org/ The Studios of Key West is one of the leading multidisciplinary arts organizations in South Florida and has continued to provide an Artist Residency Program as well as classes, workshops, digital, streaming programs and virtual gallery exhibits since the beginning of the pandemic providing continued employment to many visual artists, writers, performers and instructors in the Florida Keys.