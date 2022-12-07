NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Appoints Three New Board Members

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale has appointed Bailey Brooks Mashburn, Lanie Morgenstern and Tunde Ogunlana to its Board of Governors. As respected pillars of the South Florida community Bailey Brooks Mashburn is a special events planner, Lanie Morgenstern is Director at The Spirit Charitable Foundation, and Tunde Ogunlana is a family wealth advisor.

"We are honored to welcome Bailey Brooks Mashburn, Lanie Morgenstern and Tunde Ogunlana to join our outstanding Board of Governors," said Bonnie Clearwater, Director & Chief Curator. "Each new board member brings a unique perspective and expertise in the areas of art, business, education, and philanthropy. We are excited to have their support and point of view on our Board of Governors, which will continue to enrich the Museum's efforts."

NSU Art Museum's newly appointed Board of Governors members include:

Bailey Brooks Mashburn has been coordinating events in the South Florida market for the past 13 years. Canadian-born and raised, she got her start in event planning with corporate events. After having the opportunity to design a wedding for a close personal friend, her desire to orchestrate elaborate weddings and events lit a fire within her and took over her heart. Today, Mashburn plans stunning weddings for couples across South Florida. Her keen interest in the arts has led her to become a Board of Governors Member at NSU Art Museum.

Lanie Morgenstern is a result-driven communications leader who develops and delivers high-impact strategic business solutions. With a proven track record and outstanding reputation within several industries, brand-centric agencies, and hi-tech startups, Morgenstern has developed and run programs to help companies increase awareness of their brands while simultaneously preparing, protecting, and defending their brands through national and international events. To further aid her clients in their pursuit of success, she utilizes her extensive training and education as a Professional Business Coach to maximize professional business development, employee engagement, and strategic goals.

Tunde Ogunlana is a Family Wealth Advisor, who focuses on serving client families in all areas of their financial lives. While leading the coordination of the family's financial affairs, his goal is for harmony to be maintained across the spectrum of issues facing today's families. Ogunlana founded Axial Family Advisors in 2015, after having spent his career employed by one of the world's largest financial services firms at the time. With extensive community and non-profit involvement since beginning his career in 2001, he has served on the boards of the National Association of Black Accountants, the National Basketball Retired Players Association, the City of Fort Lauderdale Community Service Board, Opa-Locka Community Development Center, and Broward Health Foundation Planned Giving Committee. He currently serves as a member of the board of the American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science, located in Rehovot, Israel. Ogunlana played NCAA Division I basketball while attending Florida International University, where he studied finance. He considers his five years of living in Sydney, Australia to be one of the best multicultural experiences of his life, and currently resides in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area with his wife Zabrina and their three children.

Situated midway between Miami and Palm Beach, NSU Art Museum is located in the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale. The Museum is a premier destination for exhibitions and programs encompassing all facets of civilization's visual history and is widely known for its significant collection of Latin American art, contemporary art with an emphasis on art by Black, Latin American and women artists, as well as works by American artist William Glackens and the European Cobra group of artists. For more information, please visit https://nsuartmuseum.org.

