Mystery Fest Key West Welcomes Internationally Acclaimed Authors And Fans

During a weekend series of panels, presentations and social events, writers and fans of all genres can get the inside scoop on crafting mystery fiction and true crime tales from some of the best of the best at the sixth annual Mystery Fest Key West, running Friday, June 28, through Sunday, June 30 at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton Street and other landmark Key West locations.

This year's confab stars Jeffery Deaver, international bestselling and global multi-award winning suspense-thriller author of 40 novels, including the wildly successful "Lincoln Rhyme" series books, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Heather Graham, New York Times bestselling authors Lisa Black, Carla Norton and Diane A.S. Stuckart, and many other favorites.

Events kick off Friday evening with an opening wine and cheese party on the veranda of Key West's iconic Custom House Museum with author Heather Graham and Key West Mayor Teri Johnston presiding, followed by a ramble over to Key West's famous Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square.

Saturday morning features a series of three "Forensics for Writers" presentations by New York Times bestselling author and forensic scientist Lisa Black, author and forensic plant science expert Jane Bock, and award-winning author and police captain Micki Browning, along with a discussion on "The State of the Publishing Industry" by literary agent and former President of New American Library Bob DiForio.

Saturday afternoon offers up several panels spotlighting leading authors and experts representing a variety of mystery genres. They include, "Why I Write the Kind of Mysteries I Write," with Cheryl Hollon (cozies), Bill Craig (P.I.), Carla Norton (True Crime), and Gray Basnight (Thrillers), moderated by Mike Dennis (Noir); "How I Got Started as a Mystery Writer," with John H. Cunningham and Diane A.S. Stuckart, moderated by Heather Graham; and "How I Plot a Mystery," with Wayne Gales, David Beckwith, Bob Coburn, and Renee Kumor, moderated by Rick Ollerman.

More Saturday highlights include a keynote luncheon with Jeffery Deaver, presentation of the annual Whodunit Mystery Writing Award, and a rum sampling event at Hemingway Rum Company/Papa's Pilar Distillery. Sunday brings the traditional farewell Bloody Mary Morning breakfast at the historic Schooner Wharf Bar.

Mystery Fest Key West 2019 is sponsored by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, the Key West Citizen daily newspaper, Centennial Bank, The Helmerich Trust, The Gardens Hotel, The Laureate Key West, Margaritaville Key West Resort and Marina, The Mermaid & the Alligator, and Key West Art & Historical Society.

Event registration is $195 and includes all panels, presentations, Keynote luncheon, Sunday brunch, and social events. Registrants can bring a friend to the Keynote luncheon, rum sampling tour, or brunch for $30 per event.

For the full Fest schedule and online registration, visit MysteryFestKeyWest.com.





