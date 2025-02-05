MorseLife To Presents 2025 DONALD M. EPHRAIM SUN & STARS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The third annual Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival (SASIFF), presented by MorseLife, launched in grand style on January 23 with an unforgettable opening night at the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

The sold-out event featured the Florida premiere of a sizzling documentary about superstar Liza Minnelli, LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story. Regarded as "inspiring, jaw-dropping and conspicuously incomplete," by the New York Times, the opening night film received rave reviews from festival attendees.

The festival ran through Feb. 2 and presented a curated lineup that spanned genres from both up-and-coming and established filmmakers from around the world. The 27 films featured documentaries and historical epics to LGBTQIA+ stories and heartwarming romances, including Ex-Husbands directed by Griffin Dunne, Never Alone directed by Klaus Härö, Bab Shabbos directed by Daniel Robbins and Midas Man directed by Joe Stephenson. The festival is named after North Palm Beach resident Donald M. Ephraim, who led the Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival for decades. It is overseen by Artistic Director Barbara Scharres, the former director of programming at the Gene Siskel Film Center at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

"MorseLife, as many of you know, is celebrating its 41st year as a senior care organization," said MorseLife President and CEO Keith Myers. "Seventeen years ago, we broke into the cultural and arts scene in Palm Beach County with the opening of our Literary Society and three years ago, we widened our imprint by starting our film festival. As you know, the co-founder is Terri Sriberg and the founder, of course, is Don Ephraim. Terri is not a stranger to our organization; she has participated in MorsLife for over 25 years. She cemented her love of cinema when she started her beautiful relationship with Don, who has always loved the theater, the cinema and the entertainment industry. Because of all the hard work, commitment and dedication that they have put forth over the years in creating our film festival, we finally have a first-rate film festival right here in Palm Beach County."

The film LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story was directed by Bruce David Klein, who attended the premiere. Other VIPs in attendance included Ann and Robert Fromer, Debbie and Cliff Robbins, Penni and Stephen Weinberg, Beth and Marc Goldberg, Wendy and Larry Levy, Fran Kittredge, Leonard Wilf, Marlene Strauss, Bonnie and Bennett Rechler, Eileen Berman, Andrea and Howard Kaye, Suzanne and John Golden, Phylis Fogelson, Linda Glazer, Richard Tunick and Zoe Kron and Cari Schnipper.

"Terri and I want to thank you all for MorseLife's support, without which, we would not have this marvelous festival," said Ehpraim. "And to all of you in our audience, thank you very much for coming to the opening night of our third annual festival season. Your ticket won't win the lottery, but it will entitle you to be entertained, simulated and enlightened by some wonderful, award-winning international movies."

For over 40 years, MorseLife Health System has been transforming perspectives on aging by designing a dynamic integrated model of residences, healthcare and services to optimize and reaffirm life for older adults at every stage. Its programs include independent and assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, memory long-term care, private and skilled home health care, Hospice, palliative care, meals-on-wheels, cannabis-based therapies, care management and counseling, homebound Mitzvah program, MorseLife Foundation and PACE - Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.

For more information about MorseLife Health System or The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival presented by MorseLife, visit sasiff.org, email info@sasiff.org or call 561.220.6735.

