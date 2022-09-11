Miami Carnival's Jr. Carnival to Return in October

The Miami Jr. Carnival, presented by TD Bank, is set for Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Central Broward Regional Park (3700 Northwest 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311) from 1 pm-10 pm. This enriching cultural event is not only a platform for showcasing Caribbean culture and an excellent opportunity for youth to participate; it's a great avenue for developing artistry. The day features 10 Jr. Masquerade bands who will compete for prizes and bragging rights, music, culture, colors, and food of the Caribbean. The emcees for the day are radio personalities Gillian Smart and Mike Andrews.

"We are excited to bring our Jr. Carnival back after the 2-year pandemic break. How exciting that we have 10 Jr. Masquerade bands joining our parade of bands, a Soca competition, a steelpan competition, and many other youth-inspired activities. It is essential for the Miami Broward Carnival Host Committee that we promote the richness and vibrancy of culture in our multi-cultural community. We are also grateful for the return of our Jr. Carnival Sponsor, TD Bank. Jr. Carnival is a day for all to enjoy", states John Beckford, Chief Marketing Officer for Miami Carnival.

"TD Bank is excited and proud to sponsor the Miami Broward Junior Carnival 2022. It is an honor to serve the Caribbean community as this organization teaches our children how to embrace who they are and preserve the Caribbean culture. As a Store Manager and a person of Caribbean descent, TD bank encourages me to bring my authentic self to work. For me to have this opportunity to share my culture and serve the community in which I work, live, and play is truly a privilege. The Best of Both worlds for me." states Mikesha Murray, TD Bank, Store Manager, Assistant Vice President.

The Jr. bands in the competition include: Break Awe Kru, China Mas Kids, Fun Generation 2, Karvnival Kidz, La Familia, Major Players, Last Band Standing, Natural Disasters, Royalty Kids, and Wassi Babes.

Programming for the day includes a Jr.Pan competition, a Jr. Soca Calypso competition, Jr. Steelpan Competition, Moko Jumbies, and music by DJ Sound Revolution. There will also be a tribute to Miya Marcano inside the Carnival Village. Miya was a huge part of the Jr. Carnival family as she played mas and was also Miami Jr. Carnival Queen. The TD Bank kids zone will have face painting, a photo booth, and games. The Miramar High School Marching Band will also participate in the parade of bands.

In a country of immigrants, the showcasing of culture and vibrancy of diversity are pillars that make the United States exceptional. These pillars help keep the culture alive and build a reality that contextualizes the community that culture represents.

The impact of Caribbean-American and American youth involvement in Junior Carnival goes further than the impression on the youth. The event allows children of other cultures to understand and appreciate artistry in a different format.

The Miami Junior Carnival is a focal point for the very young in Caribbean families and families interested in Caribbean culture. Like the adult version, the Junior Carnival includes persons from all walks of life. Both Carnivals are a festivity of the vibrant music, culture, colors, and food of the Caribbean. Attendees will grow to understand the true meaning of Carnival and its importance for Caribbean Culture.

For more information and tickets, visit https://miamicarnival.org/.

Photo Credit: Ricardo Reyes