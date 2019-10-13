Measure For Measure Theatre Stages IN THE HEIGHTS at Sunrise Civic Center

SUNRISE, FL - The award-winning Measure for Measure Theatre begins its 2019-2020 season with the Tony Award®- winning musical In the Heights at the Sunrise Civic Center Thursday, October 24 to Sunday, November 10. In the Heights is Measure for Measure's first production in residence at their new permanent home in Sunrise.

With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in Washington Heights, New York--a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. The musical's hip-hop, salsa and merengue-infused score will be performed by a live band.

Bodega owner Usnavi dreams of opening a bar in his home country, the Dominican Republic. His girlfriend, Vanessa, wishes to move downtown and escape the barrio of Washington Heights. Nina, a freshman at Stanford, comes home for the summer and falls in love with Benny, who works for her father's cab company. Meanwhile, the community bursts with excitement when the bodega sells a winning lottery ticket-with a payout of $96,000.

Spencer Landis takes on the role of Usnavi with Lauren Horgan as Vanessa, Stephanny Noria as Nina and Christopher Alvarez as Benny. The principal cast is rounded out by Marisol Morales, Sophia Molfetas, Larry Buzzeo, Francine Birns, Ricado Morales, Lorena Estevez, Christian Ortega and Kevin Rubi. The cast is supported by a talented ensemble featuring Mark Hernandez, Isidora Miranda, Jennifer Fain, Sven Ballarte, Daniel Nohrden, Lucas Vazquez, Joshua Bramkamp, Eduardo Fernandez, Santiago Garcia, Frances Weissler, Aaron Kurzweil, Caiti Marlowe, Samantha Villaroel, Cat Pagano, Maria Incorvaia, Amanda Corbett, Sara Elizabeth Grant, Luiz Gomez, Genesis Perez, T. Brandon Hall, Andrea Terrasa, Neena Caperna, Precious West, Rico Raimont and Silas Antonio Escalante.

Artistic director Daimien J. Matherson stages this production of In the Heights while also serving as lighting designer and scenic co-designer. He willlead a creative team comprised of choreographer Ben Solmor, music director Ryan Crout, scenic co-designer Alexandria Marimon, costume designer Vyannie Saldana and sound designer Rich Szczublewski.

In the Heights is produced by special arrangement with the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization (R&H). This show is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes and contains flashing lights and some adult situations.

Showtimes are Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $38 with $25 Student/Industry/Senior/Military/Sunrise Resident tickets available with valid ID. For tickets or more information, please visit measureformeasuretheatre.com or call the Sunrise Civic Center Box Office at (954) 747-4646.

The Sunrise Civic Center is located at 10610 W. Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise. The Sunrise Civic Center box office is open during the following hours: Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday from 12 p.m.; and one hour before shows.

Be sure to follow Measure for Measure Theatre on Facebook and Instagram at @MeasureForMeasureTheatre and join the conversation with the hashtag #MeasureUp.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories