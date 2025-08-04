Five South Florida Regional Productions To Keep Your Eye On This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a long summer hiatus, South Florida theatergoers are looking for entertaining, thought-provoking and groundbreaking productions. As regional theaters lose funding, there is a greater need for audiences to support local work. Here are five shows in the Miami Metro area to explore in the fall of 2025.

“The 39 Steps” at New City Players

October 4 - 19, 2025

New City Players kicks off its 10th anniversary season with Patrick Barlow’s comic adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece film. Four actors play over 150 zany characters in this fast-paced farce.

The Fort Lauderdale theater was recently honored as the first recipient of the Jan McArt Award by the Carbonell Awards. This prize recognizes significant achievements by a small theater company.

Tickets are $40-$45, with a pay-what-you-wish preview performance on Friday, October 3. For more information, please visit newcityplayers.org.

“Catch Me If You Can” at Slow Burn Theatre

October 11 - 26, 2025



After a successful 15th anniversary season, the Broward Center’s resident theater company will begin its 16th year with the Tony Award-nominated musical “Catch Me If You Can.” Audiences will tap their toes to a 1960s-inspired score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Whitman.

Based on the hit DreamWorks film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, “Catch Me If You Can” follows real-life con artist Frank Abagnale, Jr. As a teenager, Frank runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure in “Someone Else’s Skin.”

He successfully impersonates a pilot, doctor and lawyer—living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. But FBI agent Carl Hanratty is on the hunt for the elusive Frank to make him pay for his crimes.

Tickets are $90 to $112, with rush tickets available for students and teachers with valid ID. For more information, please visit slowburntheater.org or browardcenter.org.

“The Mountaintop” at Palm Beach Dramaworks

October 24 - November 9, 2025

Palm Beach Dramaworks begins its 2025-2026 season with Katori Hall’s Laurence Olivier Award-winning play.

“The Mountaintop” follows the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the eve of his assassination on April 3, 1968. Dr. King has just delivered a speech in Memphis before returning to the Lorraine Motel.

There, he meets a beautiful and mysterious maid who shares some unsettling news that compels him to confront his life and legacy.

Tickets are $75-$95 and are available at palmbeachdramaworks.org.

“Ruthless The Musical” at Island City Stage

November 6 - December 7, 2025

Island City Stage brings this dark showbiz musical comedy to Wilton Manors. This all-female show is “loaded with campy wit and charm” according to Variety. Its Off-Broadway premiere starred a young Laura Bell Bundy in the leading role, with Natalie Portman and Britney Spears as understudies.

“Ruthless” lovingly mocks musicals like “Gypsy” and “Mame” and films like “All About Eve” and “The Bad Seed.” Its protagonist, Tina Denmark, dreams of playing Pippi Longstocking in her school play. This psychopathic eight-year-old will stop at nothing to achieve her dream at stardom—even getting away with murder.

Tickets are $50 to $55 with a $67 Mimosa Sunday performance on November 16. For more information, please visit islandcitystage.org.

Regional Premiere of “Left on Tenth” at GableStage

November 21 - December 21, 2025



This adaptation of Delia Ephron’s memoir recently closed on Broadway at the James Earl Jones after 29 previews and 119 performances. This production starred “The Good Wife’s” Julianna Marguiles as Delia Ephron.

After her husband’s death, Delia is certain she will never write or date again—until she receives an unexpected email from an old flame, fellow widower Peter. This reunion evolves into a long-distance relationship mirroring the kind of love stories Delia once wrote.

Tickets go on sale August 25 and will be available at gablestage.org. For more information, please visit the box office at 305-445-1119.