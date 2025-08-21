ME & MY MIAMI: THE MUSICAL Comes to Westchester Cultural Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brévo Theatre will present the world premiere of Me & My Miami: The Musical. This joyful, thought-provoking production is the latest installment in Brévo's Freshly Rooted series and marks the evolution of a community-focused workshop production into a fully realized stage performance. Me & My Miami makes its debut October 2- 12 (7:30 p.m. and Weekend Matinees at 2:00 p.m.) at the Westchester Cultural Arts Festival located at 7930 SW 40 St., Miami, Florida. 7930 SW 40th St., Miami.

Originally developed as a workshop in May 2024, Me & My Miami was written and directed by acclaimed theater artist Patdro Harris. The workshop was first presented at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center and featured a talkback with the creative team. Community members were invited to engage with the material through interactive music, dance and dialogue, helping shape the final direction of the piece. Now, the musical production returns with new vibrance and vision, ready to take center stage in its world premiere.

Set in the lively streets of Miami, Me & My Miami follows three teens—Rosa, Fuquan and Joseph—who are chosen to represent the best of the city's youth at the Miami Dade County Farmers Market Arts Festival. What begins as a celebration of international art and culture becomes a journey of personal discovery, as each performer reveals more than just their talent. Family secrets, personal truths and cultural pride collide in a kaleidoscope of music, dance and spoken word that's both heartwarming and deeply resonant.

“This is a story about what makes Miami feel like home,” says T.M. Pride, co-founder and Producing Artistic Director of Brévo Theatre. “The premiere honors where we started—with community input and authenticity—and brings it to the next level with bold performances and meaningful storytelling.”

Audiences can expect a lively, interactive experience full of Miami flavor, familiar rhythms and powerful new voices. Whether you're a longtime resident or a newcomer to the city, Me & My Miami is a celebration of belonging, healing and the voices that carry our culture forward.

With the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, the Mayor, and the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More