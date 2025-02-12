Lourdes Lopez to Step Down as Artistic Director of Miami City Ballet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Miami City Ballet Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez will step down at the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, following an extraordinary tenure that has shaped MCB into one of the world’s leading ballet companies.

Since joining MCB in 2012, Lopez has led the company through a period of extraordinary artistic and institutional growth, transforming it into a powerhouse of excellence deeply rooted in the Balanchine tradition. With an uncanny knowledge of the business of ballet, she elevated MCB’s profile through bold programming, a keen eye for emerging choreographic talent, and an ability for MCB to fund artistic productions typically within reach of only the largest dance companies. Her vision, dedication, and relentless attention to detail—combined with the extraordinary talent of MCB’s dancers, teachers, and ballet masters—have propelled the company to new heights, earning national and international recognition. Through her leadership, MCB has not only flourished in the present but has also been strengthened for future generations, ensuring its continued impact on the performing arts world.

Specifically, Lopez curated groundbreaking programming, including the U.S. premiere of Alexei Ratmansky’s Swan Lake, a thrilling expansion of the company’s repertory with world premieres by some of today’s most sought-after choreographers, and the curation of a spectacular 40th Anniversary Season that celebrates the company’s legacy and future. She has also been instrumental in the continued success of the MCB School, ensuring the next generation of dancers is nurtured in an environment of excellence.

Reflecting on her time with the company today, Lopez shares, “The past thirteen years have been a journey of profound artistic and personal fulfillment, and I am incredibly proud of what we have built together. Miami City Ballet has become one of the world’s premier ballet companies—a leading voice in dance, with our extraordinary artists and repertory earning global respect. This recognition belongs to the entire MCB team, whose dedication and passion have brought our work to life day in and day out. You get what you give, and with MCB and its dancers, I have already been given so much. While I am not leaving for a specific opportunity, I feel I have more to give and am eager to find a new platform to further contribute to the performing arts. It has been an honor to serve this company and the vibrant community that has embraced us so wholeheartedly.”

As the company prepares for this transition, Jeff Davis, Chair of the Board of Trustees, expresses deep appreciation for Lopez’s contributions. “Miami City Ballet has flourished under Lourdes’ leadership, and we are profoundly grateful for her vision, passion, and tireless dedication to the company. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of dancers, audiences, and supporters. The upcoming 40th Anniversary Season is a testament to her extraordinary impact, and we look forward to celebrating her invaluable contributions throughout the year,” Davis said. “MCB’s Board of Directors recently adopted a strategic framework with valuable input from Lourdes. The plan outlines initiatives centered on three main objectives: elevating Miami’s profile as a national arts and cultural leader; growing artists and arts enthusiast; and building an endowment for future sustainability. This strategic direction will help guide our search for the next Artistic Director.”

Lopez’s final season will culminate with a momentous world premiere: Carmen, reimagined by renowned choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa—a fitting and celebratory finale to a tenure defined by bold artistic choices and transformative leadership.

Miami City Ballet extends its deepest gratitude to Lourdes Lopez for her exceptional leadership, artistic excellence, and unwavering commitment to making MCB a world-class institution. Her legacy will forever be woven into the fabric of the company, and the entire MCB family looks forward to celebrating her extraordinary contributions throughout this milestone season.

Comments