Kravis Center Tips Its Hat To Nearly 550 Volunteers During Annual Celebration

It was a roaring good time for nearly 550 volunteers and guests at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' Volunteer Salute. The annual thank-you dinner is known for its imaginative themes and fun surprises, and this year stood out with its "Roaring 20s" theme. Guests wore their best glitzy attire as awards were presented for Outstanding Student Volunteers, Outstanding Rookie Usher and Outstanding Ushers. The event was supported by Kravis Center Board Chairman, Sherry Barrat.

"This entire season has been dedicated to celebrating 30 years of artistic excellence and commitment to the community," said Maureen Gardella, Director of Guest Services for the Kravis Center. "Tonight is about our volunteers, and we want to recognize and thank each of you. Your time and efforts are an invaluable part of what we do. So far this season our volunteers have donated more than 58,000 hours of time equaling almost $1.8 million in value to the Kravis Center. We are proud of you, and we thank you."

Guests were treated to a roving magician, The Magic and Mentalism of Mio, while they enjoyed their dinner by Lessing's Hospitality Group. A milestone video of the 30th Anniversary season was shown in addition to a preview of next season's Kravis on Broadway series. All guests received a copy of the Kravis Center's Founding Chairman's biography, "Alexander W. Dreyfoos: Passion & Purpose,".

"The health of an organization is really exemplified by the size, the strength and the commitment of our volunteers," said Kravis Center CEO Diane Quinn. "And so, if I use this measurement this evening, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is extremely healthy. It takes a diverse group of volunteers to keep the Kravis Center running smoothly. You have made an unforgettable difference in the life of this organization over the last 30-plus years. Tonight, we salute all of you!"

Ms. Gardella then acknowledged the longevity and commitment of some of its volunteers. Dale Hesser, Richard Pelkey, Laura Valdivieso and Harvey Keller have been volunteering at the Kravis Center for 25 years or more. Celebrating 30 or more years of service this year are Rita Greiner, Lana Mayer, Sonia Bittner, Ellen Migdal, Serena Rinker, Rosemary Diehl, Alexis Morrill, Lorie Clinger, Bob Clinger, Rhoda Stopek, Louise D'Alia, and with 32 years of service - Selma Waters. Last, but not least, Ms. Gardella recognized Kravis Center Founding Chairman Alexander Dreyfoos, who has committed over 35 years of service to the performing arts center.

The evening concluded with some special awards for the 2022-2023 season. Mary Stucchi and Miranda Hawkins, Education Associates at the Kravis Center, recognized Crisa Colmenares, a resident of West Palm Beach, and Boynton Beach resident Antonio Cureno, as the Outstanding Student Volunteers.

Event Manager Karole Cooney announced that the Outstanding Rookie Usher award went to Palm Beach Gardens resident Carol Roggenstein. Ms. Cooney also announced the Outstanding Usher award winner Steve Ragsdale of Boynton Beach and Event Manager Armund Dezii announced the Outstanding Usher award winner Lake Worth resident Karen Elordi.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL.

