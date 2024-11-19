Kravis Center Announces THE BEACH BOYS – ENDLESS SUMMER GOLD This March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As The Beach Boys continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history, The have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon to fans around the world -- will bring their “Endless Summer Gold” tour to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Saturday, November 22 at 12 p.m.

Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI's 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release.

The Beach Boys are led by lead singer and critically acclaimed chief lyricist Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Tickets to The Beach Boys – Endless Summer Gold start at $39.50* and are on sale beginning November 22 at 12 p.m. The public will have access to purchase tickets online at kravis.org or by calling 561.832.7469 or visiting the Box Office during regular box office hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments