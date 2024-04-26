Kravis Celebrates 10th Season Of Broadway Reach 2024 With Title 1 Schools

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrated the close of the 10th season of its Broadway Reach arts education program with student performances and artwork.

Made possible by a grant from the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation Arts & Culture Fund of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, the students' performances and art exhibition for 2024 focused on the Kravis Center's recent Kravis on Broadway production, "HAMILTON." The grant allowed the Kravis Center to provide Broadway Reach sequential arts education instruction and exposure to over 130 underserved students from Palm Beach County public schools.

"Broadway Reach was designed to offer students from under-resourced schools the opportunity to engage in an arts education program at no cost," said Tracy C. Butler, Director of Education at the Kravis Center. "We are thrilled to be able to celebrate and share musical theater and the arts through the hundreds of education programs that we offer year-round that serve thousands of students of all ages."

This year, students from Lake Worth High School, Palm Springs Middle, Riviera Beach Preparatory and Achievement Academy, Spanish River Community High School and The Conservatory School at North Palm Beach were enrolled in Broadway Reach. They presented a combined choral piece, a dance, a spoken word and dance fusion performance, as well as created visual art based on the musical that was displayed in the Kravis Center's Loge Right Gallery. The program focused on dance, visual art, and voice through the lens of ambition and mortality, the two main themes present in the "HAMILTON" musical.

For 10 weeks, students participated in workshops leading up to the musical that they then saw live at the Kravis Center. After the performance, the students participated in a post-show talk with members of the company including Music Director and Conductor Manny Schvartzman and Drummer Quinton "Q" Robinson.

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Kravis Center provides exceptional cultural experiences that entertain, inspire, and educate audiences across the entire community.

For more information on the Kravis Center or the Broadway Reach program, please visit the website at www.Kravis.org.