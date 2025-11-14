Knight Foundation and NADA Unveil ECOLOGIES Schedule And Participants

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New Art Dealers Alliance and Knight Foundation have revealed the schedule for ECOLOGIES, a series of public programming, performances and private convenings developed in partnership with Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), CULTURED, and Cultural Counsel.



Taking place throughout NADA Miami 2025 at Ice Palace Studios from December 2 – 6, ECOLOGIES brings together the perspectives of four organizations integral to the cultural landscape of South Florida.



Featuring cultural leaders from Miami and across the nation, public conversations will explore topics such as individual expression and civic responsibility; museums as sites for partnership; navigating an evolving market; arts and the information landscape; and structures of support.



FULL PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE



TUESDAY, DECEMBER 2



3PM — ECOLOGIES Fireside

To commence ECOLOGIES, join us in a conversation featuring leaders of today's leading cultural organizations as they discuss the reasons behind this alliance, and the systems necessary to support cultural communities like Miami. Featuring Heather Hubbs (Executive Director, New Art Dealers Alliance), Kristina Newman-Scott (Vice President of Arts, Knight Foundation), Franklin Sirmans (Sandra and Tony Tamer Director, PAMM), and moderated by Julia Halperin (Editor at Large, CULTURED).



WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3



11:30AM — Vital Matter with Kate Wong

Vital Matter brings together the participants of this year's NADA Miami TD Bank Curated Spotlight—including both commercial and non-profit spaces—to discuss what support for artistic practice looks like in the 21st century. From Essye Klempner (EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop, New York)—founded in 1947—to Helwing Villamizar (El Consulado, NYC), Margaret Kross (Romance, Pittsburgh), Chaitanya Harshita Nedunuri Kahn (Spill 180, Brooklyn), and Ra-Twoine “Rosetta” Fields (Southside Contemporary Art Gallery, Richmond, VA), all founded within the past five years, these spaces have expanded beyond exhibition-making and sales toward models that employ resource-sharing, educational programming, and the development of collective infrastructure.



1PM — The Technological View

How can contemporary art thrive in an environment defined by technologies seemingly designed to surpass our subjectivities? Featuring Marco Brambilla (Artist), Jazia Hammoudi (Program Director, Onassis ONX), and Marcella Zimmermann (CEO, Digital Counsel), moderated by Lauren Monzón (Program Manager, New Media, PAMM).



3PM — The Critics's Table, Presented by CULTURED

Discourse, Amplification, Archive. What is the role of criticism today? How does it relate to the rest of the art world? How can it be supported? Featuring writers Jarrett Earnest, Johanna Fateman, and Whitney Mallett in conversation.



5PM — In the Know: Woody De Othello

On the occasion of coming forth by day, Woody De Othello's exhibition at PAMM, the Miami-born artist will be in conversation with Jennifer Inacio (Curator, PAMM), Moderated by CULTURED's In the Know columnist Sophia Cohen.



THURSDAY, DECEMBER 4



1PM — Making Meaning: Art and Education

As art museums, foundations, and institutions meet a new moment, what is the role of education in creating communities and facilitating change? Featuring Dejha Carrington (Commissioner), Dr. Joan Morgan (Program Director, Center for Black Visual Culture at New York University), Marie Vickles (Senior Director of Education, PAMM), moderated by Kristina Newman-Scott (Vice President of Arts, Knight Foundation).



3PM — THE DEEP STATE: ART, CULTURE & FLORIDA

Presented by Cultural Counsel

Art is like life. Just weirder, more beautiful, less believable. The same could be said about Florida. On the occasion of Cultural Counsel's new book, The Deep State: Art, Culture & Florida, this conversation will explore the state's cultural narrative: its protagonists, inciting incidents, mounting suspense, climax, and denouement. Featuring Naomi Fisher (Artist), Klaudio Rodriguez (Executive Director & CEO, MFA St. Petersburg), Anastasia Samoylova (Artist), and moderated by Hunter Braithwaite (Senior Vice President, Cultural Counsel).



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5



1PM — Caribbean Ecologies: A Cultural Looking Glass

A nexus of water, land, and post-colonial culture, the Caribbean holds clues to the future of artistic communities across the world. Join local philanthropist Kimberly Green (President, Green Family Foundation), Diana Eusebio (Artist), and Iberia Pérez González (The Andrew W. Mellon Caribbean Cultural Institute Curatorial Associate, PAMM) as they discuss what a regional lens means for Miami, and beyond.



3PM — The Murky Middle

What do artists, curators, and institutions stand to gain (or lose) when they define themselves as nonprofit or for-profit? As the boundaries between philanthropy, commerce, and cultural production continue to blur, new hybrid structures are emerging that challenge long-held ideas of value and impact. This conversation brings together cultural leaders, founders, and funders experimenting at the edges of both systems to ask: in a moment when social values and cultural norms are being rewritten, why does the illusion of separation between commerce and the institutional persist? Featuring Abby Pucker (Founder, Gertie), Stephen Reily (Founding Director, Remuseum), Anna Raginskaya (Vice President, Financial Advisor, Blue Rider Group), and Neil Hamamoto (Artist).



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6



1PM — The Art World, City to City

Join NADA members SOCO (Charlotte), Katia Rosenthal (Founder & Director, KDR Gallery, Miami), and Aisha Zia Khan (Executive Director, Twelve Gates Arts, Philadelphia), in a discussion about international dynamics, writ local. Moderated by Burnaway's Brandon Sheats.



3PM — In Residence: Miami

As creative incubators and cultural embassies, artist residencies have a unique position within any community. Nowhere is this more true than in Miami, a city defined by its international influence, and homegrown arts ecosystem. Featuring Kathryn Mikesell (Executive Director, Fountainhead Arts), John Abodeely (CEO, Oolite Arts), Cathy Leff (Executive Director, Bakehouse Art Complex), and moderated by Jillian Mayer (Founder, CityState Enterprises).



Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More