Kelontae Gavin Headlines Gospel Heritage Concert at Pompano Beach Cultural Center

The City of Pompano Beach presents the Gospel Heritage Concert starring award-winning singer Kelontae Gavin with opening act The Cross Family and appearances by local favorites Seleaveya Dillard and John Brown. This night of praise and inspiration takes place at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on September 24, 2021 at 8pm. Tickets are $20 at www.pompanobeacharts.org.

"Gospel music's roots are entwined with the history of our county and this genre has had an undeniable influence on modern music" said Phyllis Korab, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "In 2008, Congress proclaimed September as Gospel Music Heritage Month, and we are honored to take part in that celebration with this extraordinary concert."

Kelontae Gavin has mesmerized audiences nationwide with his outstanding voice, personal spiritual journey and meteoric success story.

Gavin first gained fame by going viral on YouTube in 2014 at age 15 after an impromptu performance of the Rev. Paul Jones gospel classic "I Won't Complain" while in his high school cafeteria. Following that video, he was offered a record deal with a gospel label. The worship leader is a four-time Stellar Award nominee for his hit songs, "No Ordinary Worship" and "Higher." He then went on to blaze the charts with the single "Hold Me Close," which hit No. 2 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart. Gavin is now up for a Dove Award in the category of Gospel Worship Album of the Year for The N.O.W. Experience.